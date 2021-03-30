The Edenton Steamers have announced the addition of a trio of pitchers from Barton College for the upcoming 2021 campaign. Zach Bagley, Jared Davis and Eason Warren are all right handed pitchers that will serve pivotal roles in this season’s pitching staff.
A native of North Carolina himself, Zach Bagley will be prominent in the bullpen picture for the 2021 Steamers squad. The 6-0. 170 pound right hander has seen limited action as a junior for Barton College thus far this season. Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Bagley was a key piece of the starting rotation for Lenoir Community College. The Hope Mills, NC native started nine games for Barton in 2019, including a four start stretch where Bagley had a 1.79 ERA and 9.47 K/9 over 25.2 innings. In high school, Bagley had a 3.38 ERA in his career, including a 2.86 ERA his senior year, for Gray’s Creek High School.
“Bagley will be a key member of our bullpen this summer,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “He has three solid pitches, a fastball that sits in the mid-eighties backed up by a good curveball and change up. Look forward to seeing what he brings to us this summer!”
One of the Bulldogs’ most used arms in the rotation, Jared Davis will bring a wealth of experience to a remodeled Steamers’ staff. Across 33.1 innings this spring, Davis sports a 4.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP appearing as both a starter and a reliever. The 6-3, 190 pound right hander has been very impressive as a starter especially, going 2-1 and posting a 1.86 ERA in his four starts this season. Originally from Poquoson, VA, Davis spent a season at Thomas Nelson Community College where he started seven games in 2019.
“Davis has worked his way into Barton’s starting rotation and will be a part of ours in the summer,” said McDonald. “He’s got an impressive wipe out slider that goes well with a solid fastball. I’m excited to get him to Edenton and watch him work!”
The youngster of the trio, Eason Warren is a freshman with three solid pitches that show a tantalizing potential. While he has not seen action with Barton College yet, the young pitcher was a star for D.H. Conley High School. The 6-3, 185 pound pitcher went 5-0 with a minuscule 0.46 ERA over 10 appearances as a junior in high school in 2019. A native of Grimesland, NC, Warren is another example of a Steamer who will not be too far from home this summer.
“A freshman with good size, Warren will work out of our bullpen this summer,” McDonald said. “Look for him in our bullpen, attacking hitters with a mid-80s fastball and a real good curveball. Really glad to have him on board and see him develop.”