The weather was favorable as the Edenton Steamers hosted its Steamers Cornhole Classic on Saturday.
“The weather was beautiful and we had hours of great competition!” the team said in a Facebook post.
The event was a fundraiser for the Steamers. The team, which is part of the Tidewater Summer League, helps college student-athletes develop their skills.
The tournament winners were Cameron Holland and Troy Brickhouse, first place; Jake McDaniels and Brett Forbes, second place; and Wayne Corprew and Blake Fuller, third place.