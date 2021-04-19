Steamers Cornhole Classic winners

Cameron Holland and Troy Brickhouse won the Steamers Cornhole Classic on Saturday at Historic Hicks Field, in Edenton.

 Submitted photo

The weather was favorable as the Edenton Steamers hosted its Steamers Cornhole Classic on Saturday.

“The weather was beautiful and we had hours of great competition!” the team said in a Facebook post.

The event was a fundraiser for the Steamers. The team, which is part of the Tidewater Summer League, helps college student-athletes develop their skills.

The tournament winners were Cameron Holland and Troy Brickhouse, first place; Jake McDaniels and Brett Forbes, second place; and Wayne Corprew and Blake Fuller, third place.

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.