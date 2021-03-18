The Edenton Steamers will host their second Steamers Cornhole Classic on Saturday, April 17, at Historic Hicks Field. The one-day event is open to two person teams. The top three teams will receive a cash prize.
The registration fee for the double elimination bracket style tournament is $50. Not only does the registration fee make the teams eligible for the cash prizes, it also includes four drink tickets per team that are good for beer, soda, or water. Each team is responsible for bringing their own set of bags to play with throughout the day.
Spectators are welcome to attend. We will have food available for purchase, as well as an assortment of beer, soda, and water.
Registration is now open. Please complete the registration form below. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, and the gates will open at noon for check-in and warm ups.
Registration is available at https://edentonsteamers.com/steamers-cornhole-classic/ .
For questions regarding the event, contact Tyler Russell at 252-482-4080 or edentongm@hotmail.com .