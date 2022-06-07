EDENTON — Don’t bang the drums slowly, strike up the band. Let the trumpets roar and the fireworks fill up the night sky. The Clams are back in town!
The Edenton Steamers won their home opener in dramatic fashion Saturday night, coming from behind with a three-run rally in the bottom of the 8th inning to defeat the Boone Bigfoots by the final score of 4-3.
The big clutch hit was delivered by Jackson Hipp who lined a two-run single to center field with two outs and the bases loaded. Hipp, from Alexandria, VA., and a student at Brown University, was asked about his approach in the crucial situation.
“I wasn’t trying to do too much, just get a pitch that I could drive back up the middle. A fastball up and over the plate, and I just met it squarely,” said the Steamer outfielder.
The game in the early going was dominated by pitching.
Bryce Stephens started on the bump for Edenton, and he retired the first nine Boone batters in order.
The Steamers got on the board in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Chase Bruno reached on an infield error. Alden Cottle hit back to the pitcher Jack Bachmore, who forced Bruno at second, but Cottle was safe at first on the fielders choice.
The next Edenton hitter, Houston Wright, lined a curveball through the left side to put runners at first and second with one out. Cleanup hitter Jeremiah Boyd smacked a low strike into the gap in right center, easily scoring Cottle and sending Wright to third base. That was all, however, as Bachmore struck out the next two hitters to limit the damage.
Boone came into the game as defending champions of the Textile League where they posted a record of 26-5 last summer. The big left-hander Bachmore, out of the University of Lynchburg, looks like he will help them win a few games. Working quickly, he would give up no more runs over six innings, recording nine strikeouts with a live fastball and a sweeping, down breaking curve.
The Bigfoots broke through with a long ball in the top of the fourth inning. Tylan Reese got their first hit of the game, a double down the left field line. Stephens, from Tifton, GA., bore down, getting the next two hitters on strikes, but Boone third baseman Tyson Bass connected, sending a drive over the left field wall for a 2-1 lead. Stephens would strikeout the next hitter giving him seven K’s in his four innings of work.
The visitors would again threaten in the fifth inning off new Edenton pitcher Camron Lewis. Having a little control trouble, Lewis walked the first hitter, and hit the second batter to put runners at first and second with no outs. However, the next Boone hitter grounded sharply to third baseman Jared Beebe who stepped on third and made the strong throw to first for the double play. The third out was retired on a grounder to shortstop Bruno.
Boone increased their lead to 3-1 in the eighth inning when Reece doubled to the wall in left, a two out hit that scored a runner who had reached on a hit by pitch.
Bruno got it started in the bottom of the 8th with his second hit of the night, a hard hit single off the second baseman’s backhand glove. A wild pickoff attempt moved the Edenton sparkplug to second base. Bruno would take third on a passed ball as Cottle worked a base on balls. The Boone reliever then balked to score Bruno, and move Cottle to second. After one out, Case Kermode walked, and then Beebe was hit by a pitch. The next hitter struck out, and then it was all left up to Hipp. Boone brought in a second reliever, Travis Shumate, but Hipp didn’t wait him out, lining an early count base knock to center scoring the tying and go ahead runs.
Edenton manager Justin Hill went to his bullpen to close out the game.
“We are a little short on arms right now and Gage Riddick just joined the team. He said he was ready and he did the job.”
Hill has used all his position players in the first two games of the season as the team is getting to know each other and finding their chemistry.
Riddick, a 6-foot-4 right-hander from Gates county, stranded a runner at third base, but got the final three outs for the save.
Edenton is 2-0 on the season, having defeated the Clayton Clovers 5-1 on the road the previous night. They were to begin their Premier Collegiate League schedule Sunday night at home against the Virginia Beach Sea Dogs.