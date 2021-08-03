Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.