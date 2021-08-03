The Steamers lost to the Tarboro River Bandits 3-2 in ten thrilling innings and are now eliminated from title contention.
It was a pitching duel. Daniel Willie had his best start of the year going seven innings allowing only two runs and striking out eight.
For the River Bandits, they went with outfielder Will Smith. The position player was incredible, going eight and a third while not giving up a single run. He was able to locate all three of his pitches to keep the Steamers off balance.
The River Bandits struck first with an RBI single from Jackson Cherry. They did however miss a big opportunity as Brantley Cutler and Case Kermode threw out runners trying to take extra bases in that same inning.
After the 1st, the game went scoreless until the 7th where the Steamers couldn’t complete the play at first on a drop third strike, which led to a run scoring.
Smith entered the ninth inning to close the deal. However, after back-to-back walks to Brantley Cutler and Chase Bruno, he was taken out after 125 pitches. This move didn’t work out for the River Bandits as Jonathan Peacock faced the next three batters and walked all three to tie the game. The two runs that came in went under Smith’s earned run total.
Eli Culbreth came in and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to send it to a decisive bottom of the 9th. The River Bandits were unable to come through however. Cole Bates shut the door with his electric fastball.
Besides a walk to Kermode in the top of the tenth, the Steamers were not able to get the bats going.
In the bottom of the tenth, Anthony Sherwin doubled to left center to start the rally for the River Bandits. Bates then got Nick Hussey to strike out in a crucial at bat to keep Sherwin on second. Next, Robert Beaty laid down a bunt to advance Sherwin, but Bates fumbled it, resulting in runners on the corners with one out.
After a walk to load the bases, a wild pitch decided the Steamers season with Sherwin scoring the game winning run. The Tarboro River Bandits went on to the PCL East Division Championship matchup with the Greenbrier Knights at War Memorial Stadium Monday night.