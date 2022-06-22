The Edenton Steamers won their fourth straight with another high-scoring victory, this time over the Greenbrier Knights, 13-4. This is the third time in four games the Steamers have scored double-digit runs.
The win now puts the Steamers in a tie for second place in the Premier Collegiate League with the Knights.
Each team got on the board in the first inning. The Knights scored courtesy of an RBI double from Warren Bailey that knocked in Quincy Sippio. In the Steamers half of the inning, Chase Bruno hit a leadoff home run, his second leadoff bomb of the season. This tied the game 1-1 heading to the second.
The Steamers took control of the game in the second inning and never looked back. Jared Beebe nailed a double off the wall to bring home Nate Paulsen to give the Clams the lead. Three batters later, Bruno knocked in his second run of the night with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to two. Later in the inning, Jared Beebe scored on a passed ball to make it a three-run lead. Finally, Jeremiah Boyd singled to bring home Bryce Stephens. When the dust settled, the Steamers scored four runs in the inning behind three hits and three walks. It made it a 5-1 Steamers lead.
Blake Gipson started and went 5.0 innings for Edenton in his fourth start of the season. He added another solid outing to his resume, allowing six hits, two walks, striking out three, and just one ER.
In the sixth, Beebe brought home a run with another single. Hunter Cole also started to heat up later in the game. He hit a two-run single to bring home Paulsen and Beebe. This grew the lead to 10-1 Clams.
The Knights added a few runs in the seventh. It started with a sac fly from Bailey to bring home Nick Arnold. Two more runs came across on a throwing error by Bryce Stephens. This cut the lead to 10-4.
The Clams offense kept rolling in the eighth. Cole launched a two-run double that brought across two more runs, giving him four RBIs in the game. After Davis Halstead scored on an error, Edenton led 13-4.
The offense tallied 12 hits and walked nine times in the game. The Steamers are now 6-4 in PCL play, and 6-3 at Historic Hicks Field.
Saturday
The Edenton Steamers beat the Clayton Clovers at Historic Hicks Field, 3-2. It’s the Clams third straight win, and their third three-game win streak of the season.
The Steamers scored in the first for the second consecutive game. Tanner Thach blasted his second home run of the season out to center field to put Edenton ahead 1-0 early.
It was a pitcher’s duel in this game as both starters were very impressive.
For the Steamers, Jacob Lawler was dominant. Lawler went 5.0 shutout innings and allowed just three hits, two walks, and struck out five.
Bryce Stephens came into the game in relief of Lawler and picked up where he left off. Stephens went 3.0 innings in relief and struck out five batters as well.
Thach came into the game to try and close things out for Stephens.
He struck out all three batters he faced to wrap up a tight home victory. Thach has now struck out 10 of the 16 batters he’s faced as a pitcher this season, and only one of them has reached base.