The following is a roundup of recent Edenton Steamer games:
Trailing by four runs in the second inning, Case Kermode stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom half of the inning.
The catcher drilled a 1-2 pitch over the right field fence to get one back for the Steamers. Following that home run, the next three batters were walked and set up for an inning in which the Clams plated six batters.
While it didn’t give them the lead for good, the second inning was the epitome of an impressive night for the bats. The Steamers knocked off the first place Tarboro River Bandits 10-6 on Saturday night in front of the home crowd at Historic Hicks FIeld.
Early on, it was all River Bandits. Clams’ starter Clark Dearman allowed the first four runners to reach base, including two doubles that brought home three runs. Later in the top of the first inning, a sacrifice fly brought home the fourth run of the frame for Tarboro.
Dearman would bear down, allowing two solo home runs in his start to Jack Culumovic and Andrew Casey in the fourth inning. The lefthander from Presbyterian College pitched a much needed five innings, allowing six runs, seven hits while striking out eight.
The aforementioned six run second inning for the Steamers had the score tied after four innings. In total, five Steamers walked in the second inning before Joe Haney’s bases-clearing double that punctuated the team’s big inning.
The game remained tied at six until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Aaron Copeland led off the inning with a double down the left field line. Josh Pernetti followed it up with a single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Two batters later, Jacob Bisharat flew a ball to center to bring home Copeland and give the Steamers a 7-6 lead.
The Clams struck again in the bottom of the seventh.
Casey Haire walked to open up the inning. Copeland hit a ball to the top of the wall in left field for a very long single to put two on with nobody out. Pernetti left no doubt with a 2-1 pitch and hit a three run opposite field home run to extend the Steamers lead to 10-6.
Cole Bates pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out a pair of batters. Over two innings, Cannon Pickell struck out four batters while allowing just one walk. Michael Allen came in to close things out in the ninth, striking out a pair of batters in a perfect inning.
Steamers knock off former CPL rival Pilots 7-1
Hunter Cole continued his incredible year as the Steamers took care of the Pilots on Friday night.
The Steamers traveled to Peninsula to face their old Coastal Plain League rival for the second of a two game series against the Pilots this season. With two big innings, the Steamers beat the Pilots 7-1.
The first two innings were a blur. Steamers’ starter Jared Davis and Pilots’ starter Blake Purnell both made it look easy, not allowing a run.
The third inning produced some fireworks, courtesy of the Clams’ bats.
Two singles and a walk set up an opportunity for Cole to shine once again. Cole hit the first grand slam of the Steamers’ season to take a four run lead. But the Clams weren’t done. Case Kermode was inches away from an opposite field home run, crushing an RBI double off the wall to put up a five spot in the third inning.
After the third inning, the Pilots went to six other pitchers out of the bullpen, each going one inning.
Davis, a former Peninsula Pilots intern, ended up going five innings with six strikeouts while allowing no runs. The Pilots had no answer for Davis’ slider.
Joe Haney ripped a triple down the right field line to score two more insurance runs in the 7th inning, scoring Cole and Chase Bruno. However, two runs was all the Steamers needed as the Pilots scored only one run on a 9th inning home run from University of Tennessee shortstop, Logan Steenstra.
Blake Gipson threw a scoreless inning while Aiden Kuhle added two scoreless as well. With two runners on and the Pilots threatening, Kuhle came up with a huge strikeout of Carson DeMartini to get the Steamers back in the dugout in the 8th.
Everything seemed to go right for the Steamers on Friday. A usually vibrant War Memorial Stadium was quieted as the Steamers seemed to have base runners almost every inning. Josh Pernetti and Cole each picked up two hits to help contribute to the pressure on the bases.
This evened the season series at one win a piece between the Pilots and Steamers.
Steamers split twin bill with Greenbrier
Down in the count with the Steamers trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth inning (an extra inning due to the seven inning doubleheader rule), Steamers’ outfielder Jackson Hipp was nearly called out on a ball he had fouled with two strikes. After a conference from the umpires, he was spared for another pitch.
With the bases loaded and only one out, Hipp took his new life and drove a ball to left-center field.
Shortstop Anthony Stehlin scored the tying run and pinch-runner Jacob Bisharat came racing from second base to score the game-winning run, giving the Steamers a 6-5 victory in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The win was a part of a split with the Greenbrier Knights, winning 6-5 and losing 7-5. The pair of games moved the team to 10-9 on the season and 6-6 in the PCL East, remaining in second place in the division.
Lefthander Daniel Rutherford took the mound to begin the first game of the evening, only lasting one inning before exiting with arm tightness. In the bottom half of the inning, right fielder Hunter Cole singled and manufactured a run with his base running to give the Steamers a 1-0 lead.
Blake Gipson came in relief of Rutherford in the second inning and allowed a leadoff home run to Knights’ catcher Lincoln Ransom to tie the game. Gipson settled in and pitched four innings, allowing just three hits, the sole run and striking out a pair.
The Clams jumped ahead in the bottom half of the second. After Case Kermode was hit by a pitch, he swiped second base and third baseman Casey Haire singled to center field to bring him home.
The game would remain 2-1 in the Steamers favor until the top of the sixth inning. Cole Bates entered the game and the Knights’ first baseman Warren Bailey reached on an error to open the inning.
A pair of fielder’s choices had the Knights’ Minjae Hong on first base with two outs. Outfielder Myles Webb singled to put two on before third baseman Thomas Crandall lined a ball to score Hong. Webb attempted to score but was gunned out at the plate to end the inning.
Both teams were scoreless in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings where the Knights struck for three runs in the top half of the eighth. With one out, five of the next six Greenbrier hitters reached base to bring home the runs and chase Bates from the game.
In the bottom half, the Steamers put their first five batters on base to cut the deficit to one run. After a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning, Hipp’s aforementioned walk-off drove home two runs to win the game 6-5.
In game 2, Daniel Brandon took the mound for his third start of the season. Three batters into the game, Knight’s designated hitter Jose Cazorla hit a two-run home run to give Greenbrier a 2-0 advantage.
Catcher Josh Pernetti gave the Steamers a response in the bottom of the second, cutting the lead in half with a solo home run. The Knights, however, would rally in the top of the third.
Greenbrier loaded the bases with nobody out and two batters later, first baseman Justin Kerestes drove home a run on a sacrifice fly. Brandon once again loaded the bases when he hit Hong, the next batter, with a pitch. Aiden Kuhle came on in relief.
A walk of Jordan Daddio and a pinch hit single from Crandall broke the game open for the Knights, giving the visitors a 6-1 lead.
Pernetti drove home another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, tightening the game to a 6-2 deficit for the Steamers. After adding on another run in the top of the sixth, the Knights led by five runs going into the bottom of the seventh.
Pernetti led off the inning with a hit followed by a Mustain walk. Bisharat followed them up with a ball off the top of the Teal Monster, plating Pernetti while advancing both Mustain and Bisharat himself into scoring position on the left fielder’s throw to the plate.
Haire stayed hot with a base hit to drive Mustain home and with an error from the left fielder, Bisharat came around to score. Suddenly, the Steamers only trailed the Knights by two with all three outs to work with in the nine and a runner on.
Joe Haney and Stehlin struck out and flew out, respectively, to bring designated hitter Ian Jenkins to the dish representing the tying run with two outs. The slugger uncorked a fly ball to right field that had the look of a home run to the Clam faithful that had stuck around at the ballpark.
The ball was caught just shy of the wall by Knight’s outfielder Jordan Daddio, sealing a 7-5 victory for the Knights and clinching a split of the evening’s doubleheader.