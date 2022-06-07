EDENTON — The Steamers rode Jackson Hipp’s clutch bat for the second straight night in a comeback win over the Virginia Beach Sea Dogs. This win pushed the Clams to 3-0 overall, and 1-0 in Premier Collegiate League Play.
The game started out as a pitcher’s duel. Nicky Wohleking got the start for the Steamers and rolled through Sea Dogs hitting. He began the game with four shutout innings. In the fifth inning Virginia Beach finally got their offense going.
Sammy Canela singled to left to score Aidan Cunningham from second, but on an errant throw back to third went into left field, Christian Henderson scored all the way from first. This sequence put the Sea Dogs ahead 2-0.
Virginia Beach got an impressive effort from starting pitcher Robert Hatcher. The right-hander went 6.2 IP, allowing five hits and one ER. That one Steamers run came on an RBI groundout by Tate Abbott to score Alden Cottle.
Caleb Bellisle came into the game in relief of Hatcher to try and finish the last few innings. The Steamers rally started with a leadoff single from Chase Bruno. Houston Wright knocked Bruno home with a hit to left center field that tied the game at 2.
Jackson Hipp came to the plate with the Steamers in need of another clutch eight inning hit. Hipp delivered with a double that scored Davis Halstead, who came in to pinch-run for Wright at second. This hit put the Steamers ahead 3-2.
In the ninth, Michael Allen came out to the mound for his third consecutive inning to try and close things out for the teal and black. Allen retired all nine hitters he faced, including four strikeouts, to earn the 3-2 win for the Steamers.
The Steamers have an off day Monday, and are back on the diamond Tuesday night in Tarboro to take on the River Bandits at 7:00 pm.