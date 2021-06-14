Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.