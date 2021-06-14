Sam Duncan, a right-hander yet to make his true collegiate debut, jogged to the mound from the outfield bullpen as he prepared to extinguish the fire that the Greenbrier Knights were beginning to cook with.
After seven shutout innings from the Edenton Steamers’ pitching staff, the Knights had now scored two runs and had runners on second and third with just one out. Clinging to a three run lead, the Clams needed their young reliever to step up in a big way, just a few days after a rough debut to his season.
And Duncan got the job done.
A strikeout and a ground out to second base cleaned up the mess and got the Steamers back into the dugout. While Duncan did run into a bit of trouble in the ninth, Anthony Stehlin closed the door on the Knights and gave the Steamers their first win of the season, 5-2, over the defending Premier Collegiate League champions at War Memorial Stadium.
It was a night for the pitchers. After Steamers’ starter Daniel Rutherford allowed the first two batters to reach base, the Clams staff retired 18 of the next 22 batters. For Rutherford, he went three innings, struck out two, walked three and did not allow a hit or a run.
The combination of Cole Bates, Zach Bagley, Aiden Kuhle and Daniel Brandon over the next four innings struck out six and scattered three base runners. Greenbrier didn’t register a hit until the fifth inning.
Meanwhile, the offense came alive in spurts. The first of which was in the second inning where a pair of RBI doubles from catcher Josh Pernetti and second baseman Brian Hama jump started the team. First baseman Hunter Cole tacked on an RBI single and the Clams were in business.
Unfortunately, the Steamers were dealt an injury scare in the bottom of the fourth inning. Center Fielder Adam Fine and right fielder Case Kermode both went diving for a fly ball into the gap and collided. Fine made the catch, but both players remained on the ground for a bit following the collision.
Kermode sustained a cut on his head that required medical attention while Fine bruised up his leg and tweaked his wrist. Both players were removed from the game and no further updates are available at this time.
The Steamers added two more runs in the fifth after loading the bases up and getting a pair of sacrifice flies from designated hitter Jacob Mustain and outfielder Ryan Kay. Despite not being an overwhelmingly encouraging night from the plate, the Clams did cut down on strikeouts from 15 on Saturday’s game to just 5 on Tuesday night.
Greenbrier tightened up the game after four of their first five runners reached base in the eighth, punctuated by an RBI double from Joe Traversa that went past a diving Gage Riddick at first base for Edenton. The Knights pushed two runs across and that’s when Duncan entered the game.
Nine pitches later, the Steamers were in the dugout.
Things didn’t go as smoothly for Duncan in the ninth, walking two runners after recording the first out. Marshall McDonald decided to go to Anthony Stehlin to close out the game, a role that Stehlin filled this spring for Concord University.
Stehlin induced a pop up followed by striking out the Knights’ Trent Hanchey to end the game. Greenbrier only managed three hits for second consecutive league game and struck out 11 times as a team.
The Steamers were scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday night at home against the Morehead City Marlins at 7 p.m.