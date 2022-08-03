EDENTON - The Edenton Steamers beat the Suffolk Voyagers 3-0 at Historic Hicks Field on Saturday. The Clams won all five games with the Voyagers this season. This game marked the Steamers’ pitching staff’s third shutout of the season.
The Steamers got on the board early thanks to a first-inning home run. Jeremiah Boyd smashed a two-run home run out to left field to put the Clams ahead in the first inning. It was Boyd’s fifth home run in the last five days, and it put Edenton ahead 2-0.
Tanner Thach made his third start of the season for the Steamers, and his first in front of the home crowd. Thach threw 65 pitches and worked through three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, three walks, and struck out six in the outing.
Jacob Lawler came into the game to relieve Thach on the mound, his first relief appearance since June 7. Lawler was just as dominant as he was as a starter, throwing five shutout innings in relief. He allowed four hits, two walks, and struck out six in the winning effort.
The Steamers added some insurance runs in the home half of the eighth inning. Nate Paulsen led off the inning with a double to put himself in scoring position with no outs. Later in the inning, Chase Bruno hit an RBI sac-fly to bring Paulsen home. That made the score 3-0 Edenton heading to the ninth.
Cole Bates entered the game to close things out on the mound for the Steamers. Bates struck out two batters and threw a scoreless ninth inning. Bates is now 5 for 5 on save opportunities this season.
The Steamers improved to 25-10 overall, and 20-10 in Premier Collegiate League play. The Clams also moved to 19-5 at home. The win marked Edenton’s first three-game winning streak in July.