Edenton Steamers players Houston Wright and Alex Shirazi earned the Tidewater Summer League’s batting and pitcher player of the week honors, respectively, for July 20-26,.
During Week 5, Wright (University of Tennessee – Martin) had 22 at-bats and had 12 hits, one second-base hit, 3 home runs, 10 runs batted in and eight runs. It was the second time Wright received the honor this season.
Shirazi (Lenoir-Rhyne University) pitched eight innings and allowed for two hits and had 18 strike-outs.
Games
Steamers were set to play the Tidewater Drillers on Tuesday at Hicks Field.
Game information was not available as of press time.
The Edenton Steamers won three games during the weekend at Hicks Field in Edenton.
Edenton defeated Old Dominion 13-8 Friday, Greenbrier 11-0 Saturday and Tidewater 4-2 on Sunday.
In Edenton’s win on Friday, the Steamers scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Old Dominion led 1-0 after the first inning.
Jared Kauffman, Alan Alonso and Aaron Copeland each had three hits in the game for Edenton.
Copeland had a triple, a double and a single with two RBI in the game, while Alonso had a team-high four RBI.
Alberto Osuna-Sanchez led Old Dominion with two hits with a double and two RBI.
Josiah Sightler was the starting pitcher for Edenton and went five innings, gave up four hits, no earned runs and struck out eight batters for the win.
On Saturday, Edenton broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning with a run. The Clams added a run in the sixth inning on a Copeland solo home run.
Edenton scored nine runs in the seventh inning.
Edenton’s Wright had three hits with two RBI, Copeland added two hits with three RBI and Casey Haire went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Greenbrier was held to three hits.
Edenton scored a run in each of the first three innings against Tidewater to pace the Clams to the win on Sunday.
Kauffman, Copeland and Adam Fine each had a hit with an RBI. Copeland and Fine each hit a home run.
Tidewater’s Jacob Mustain had a double with an RBI, while pinch hitter Cameron Reckling hit a solo home run.
Joe Kemlage got the start for the Steamers and pitched five innings, gave up one hit, no earned runs, two walks and struck out 11 batters for the win.
Ryan Kutz pitched a scoreless ninth inning and registered three strikeouts to earn the save.
Edenton 23, Old Dominion 7: The Steamers earned their third 20 run contest of the summer with a victory over the Hitters on Thursday, July 23.
The hometown Clams wasted no time offensively bringing two runs across in the bottom of the first, four runs in the bottom of the second and three in the bottom of the third all while holding Old Dominion scoreless to jump out to a 9-0 lead. Houston Wright and Alan Alonso hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the second as Wright pushed his total to 12 on the season while Alonso picked up his seventh of 2020.
Old Dominion brought in their first two runs of the contest in the top of the fourth and another two in the top of the sixth to make it a 9-4 contest.
Edenton responded assertively scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 21-4. The Steamers picked up 10 hits as Shane Easter, Brody Rubenstein, Jared Kauffman, Tyler McPeak, Case Kermode and Houston Wright all earned RBIs with Wright notching his second home run of the contest and 13th of the year to his belt with a three-run blast in his second plate appearance in the frame.
The Hitters added one to their total in the top of the seventh via a bases loaded walk from clams’ relief pitcher Ray Stocum to bring the score to 21-5. Edenton re-extended their lead to 18 in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-run home run from Alan Alonso for his second of the game and eighth of 2020.
Old Dominion brought in their sixth and seventh runs of the contest in the top of the ninth on a two-run home run from catcher Sebastian Silva. That would be all the offense Old Dominion could muster in the inning as the Steamers came away with the win 23-7.
Clams’ starter Jake Rice earned his second win of the summer after five innings in which he surrendered two runs on two hits, one walk and 12 strikeouts. Hitters’ starter Ben Capehart took his first loss of the summer after giving up six earned runs in two innings on five hits with three walks and five punch outs.
Edenton saw five pitchers take the bump in relief including Ryan Kutz, Kyle Reynolds, Ray Stocum, Houston Wright and Shane Easter. All six Edenton arms combined for six walks and 19 strikeouts while six Hitter pitchers accumulated 14 strikeouts with ten walks.
Edenton outhit Old Dominion 17-8 while both teams finished with two errors in the field. Houston Wright, Alan Alonso and Tyler McPeak all finished with three hits with Alonso and Wright each picking up two homers.
Edeton 12, Greenbrier 2: The Steamers returned to TSL play after the All-Star break with a 12-2 victory over the Knights on Tuesday, July 21, at Historic Hicks Field.
It took three and a half innings before either team brought a run across. Clams’ first baseman Tyler McPeak broke open the scoring with a two-out solo home run to centerfield for his fourth homer of the summer.
Edenton added one more in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a bases loaded walk from Knights’ relief pitcher Ryan Catyb. The hometown clams brought seven more runs across in the bottom of the seventh to push their lead to 9-0 with home runs coming from Houston Wright and Jared Kauffman along with a two-run bases loaded single from centerfielder Adam Fine.
The Knights cracked the scoreboard in the top of the eighth with their only two runs of the contest. Catcher Zach Dzarnowski brought two runs in on a 3-2 count with two outs with a line drive double to left field.
Edenton re-extended their lead to 10 scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Allen Brown, Tyler Myers and Alan Alonso each picked up RBIs with Alonso going deep to leadoff the half inning for his sixth long ball of the summer bringing his season RBI total to an even 20.
Steamer starter Colin Kriminger earned the win for the clams after five full innings in which he held Greenbrier scoreless with just two hits given up with no walks and five punch outs. Knights’ starter Zac Capps tallied the loss after surrendering one earned run on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.
Edenton saw three pitchers take the bump out of the pen including Brett Fulk, Aaron Copeland and Michael Allen who made his debut as a clam. All four Edenton pitchers combined for four walks and nine strikeouts while six Greenbrier arms combined for 13 strikeouts with nine walks.
Edenton outhit the Knights 11-4 in the competition while both teams finished with one error respectively. Houston Wright led the way offensively for the Steamers finishing with three hits in five at-bats including his TSL leading 11th home run of the summer while Shane Easter was the only other Clam to finish with multiple hits.