John A. Holmes High School Athletics Department is looking for members of the 300 Club.
The club is a way to help JAHHS athletes have access to the best equipment possible.
Athletic Director Wes Mattera noted that the school is looking to expand membership to include not only signs on the 300 board at the Athletic Complex, but all around the fence bordering the stadium/track complex as well.
For the cost of $300, membership in the 300 Club includes two all-sport passes, reserved parking at the scoreboard end of the stadium) and year-round advertisement on board.
For information about the 300 Club, contact Mattera by calling 252-482-8426, ext. 297 or email wmattera@ecps.k12.nc.us .
Schedule
Note: The following schedule was provided by the John A. Holmes High School website.
Wednesday, July 8
Football
7 on 7 at Home vs Riverside, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Football
7 on 7 at Home vs Norfolk-Suffolk, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Football
7 on 7 at Riverside in Williamston, 6 p.m.
July 27-30
Volleyball
2020 Rec Camp with Aces, 6 p.m.