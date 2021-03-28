Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.