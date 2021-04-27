The main source of food for pre-spawn and spawning largemouth is shad so it needless to say the reason minnow type baits like spinner baits, square bill crankbaits and swim baits are so good this time of year is because they match the hatch.
The swim bait has really come on strong the past few years with better baits and better hooks to throw them with so it is no wonder why the pros throw them.
There are a variety of soft body swim baits on the market and they all do the job but if you are going to throw the bait with a jig head the paddle tail baits seem to work the best. It you are throwing them weightless then a split tail is just about all I go to. Colors are another challenge but if you follow the simple rule that clear water means clear baits and dirty water is cloudy baits you will work fine. What this means is if the water is clear throw a pearl, white or see thru color but if it has some color then go blue or pumpkin seed. Eventually you will find a set of colors that work for you then stick with them.
If you are going to try to cover the water column from top to bottom you have to have some kind of weight either texas rigged or on a jig head. I like to peg a weight on the lure and bury the hook in the bait. This makes it weedless and allows me to throw it into a brush pile or cypress stump and not worry about getting hung up. I can also skip it along the surface which mimics a fleeing baitfish and could trigger a strike as soon as it stops. You want to vary your retrieve also with stop and go action by twitching your rod tip. I am not saying if you throw it out and reel it in it won’t catch a fish but you will get more bites with a little more action on your lure. So next time you get out on the water try a swim bait and see what you find.
What's biting, where...
The offshore guys had a pretty good week last week till the wind blew. The yellowfin bite is getting better every day and the grass is showing up also which means the mahi have begun to bite. Sea witch in black and blue, squid chains in pink and diving baits are getting most of the bites with the occasional blackfin and wahoo in the mix.
The beaches are also heating up with good drum fishing at the point especially at night. The southern beaches are a good bet but the sand above the inlet is also picking up with a good morning speckled trout bite off the piers and the mullet bite is moving that way also.
Locally we have a good largemouth bite with top water and texas rigged plastics producing a good bite up shallow. Some fish are spawning while others are done and there are still some in pre-spawn so pick your best style and go for it. The catfish are also hitting fresh cut bait while the crappie are still up the creeks in deeper water.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me an email at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com with a report and some picks.