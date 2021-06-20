When it comes to the history of largemouth bass fishing there is probably one bait that has been responsible for more catches and that is the texas rigged worm.
When I say texas rigged that means a soft plastic bait with a hook run through the head of the lure and up into the body to make it weedless. On the line above the hook is a bullet weight that is usually pegged to the hook which simply means it doesn’t move on the line.
This technique has caught more fish simply because it resembles live prey and when presented to correct way will put a ton of fish in the boat.
The soft plastic bait can be a worm, lizard, crayfish or sometimes it doesn’t look like anything in nature but they will all catch fish in the right place and at the right time.
The main problem with fishing a texas rigged soft plastic is knowing what kind of bait to throw and knowing when to set the hook. Recognizing a strike can be difficult sometimes simply because the fish bite this bait in a variety of ways with some so subtle you only see the line twitch while other times they will pick up and run with it.
Other strikes can be a tick on the line when other times it just gets heavy. There is an old saying in fishing and it goes when in doubt, set the hook.
If you have ever seen an angler haul back on a rod and swing it over his head like he wants to pull the fish out of the water then they are probably using a texas rig.
Then you have to understand what your bottom contour feels like when fishing this bait. Since it is weighted it hugs the bottom so rocks feel different than sand which feel different than a stump or log.
You have to imagine what the bait looks like while traveling through the water column then picture the fish picking up the bait just in time for you to set the hook. It can be a difficult thing to teach people how to fish this type of lure but with experience comes accuracy so get out there and practice this technique till it becomes second nature.
Some of my favorite baits are a six inch Zoom lizard in pumpkin seed with a chartreuse tail, a five inch red worm and a four inch crayfish.
These baits are responsible for thousands of fish in my lifetime and they will catch fish long after I am gone.
What’s biting, where...
The fishing reports for the offshore guys have been pretty good with the bite moving from tuna to mahi with a scattering billfish here and there.
There are still tuna around but the mahi have been on a great grass bed coming out of Hatteras so the fish are plentiful.
It is not unusual to see a limit of dolphin come back to the docks along with a 200-pound bigeye tuna and an 80-pound yellowfin. It is a great time to fill the freezer.
On the beaches the pompano bite is good on the southern beaches while some jumbo mullet are on the northern beaches.
We have some puppy drum here and there but they are slim right now. The blue fishing is hit or miss but the Spanish mackerel bite is good off the end of the piers in the morning.
Locally the largemouth bite is good with soft plastics being the top lure. The top water bite is slow for some reason although I did well with a frog in the ponds.
The white perch is everywhere right now with a white Beetle Spin and the Uncle Jessie lure being the top bait of choice especially if you tip the lure with shrimp.
If anyone gets out this week make sure you send me a pic and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com.