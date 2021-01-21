John A. Holmes High School swim teams competed against Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Northeastern and Perquimans in a virtual meet on Jan. 16.
The Aces swam at Albemarle Family YMCA, in Elizabeth City.
Currituck swept both competitions, scoring 71 points in the girls’ competition and 83 points in the boys’. For the girls’ teams, Camden placed second (47), followed by Pasquotank (38), JAHHS (21), Northeastern (13) and Perquimans (10). On the boy’s side, Currituck was followed by JAHHS (45), Pasquotank (43) and Camden (18).
For the Aces girls’ team, Alex Ciseneros placed fifth (3:41.39) in the 200 meters freestyle and third in the 100 meters breaststroke (2:20.45). Carolyn Ayers was 12th (2:03.30) in the 100 meters freestyle and fifth in the 100 meters breaststroke (2:44.98).
Alyssa Goodwin placed third in the 50-meters freestyle (34.75) and seventh in the 100 meters freestyle (1:37.29). Samantha Layton placed 19th (57.17) in the 100 meters freestyle and sixth (2:23.35) in the backstroke. Jasmine Johnson was sixth in the 100 meters freestyle (1:31.90) and fourth in the 100 meters backstroke (2:07.69)
The girls’ 200 meter freestyle relay team of Ciseneros, Ayers, Johnson and Goodwin placed fourth (2:57.54). The same relay team placed third in the 400 meters freestyle relay (7:22.88).
Jonathan Bass and Camp Morris placed first (3:02.55) and second (3:03.40) respectively in the boys’ 200 meters freestyle for the Aces. Aces’ Brayden Johnson was second in the 200 meters individual medley (3:11.35). Patrick Cranford was fourth in the 50 meters freestyle (36.61). Johnson was second in the 100 meters backstroke (1:32.01), while Bass was third (1:36.84). Morris placed fourth in the 100 meters breaststroke (1:47.45).
The boys’ 200 meters freestyle relay team of Bass, Morris, Cranford and Johnson placed first (2:32.56). The same team tied for second place with Pasquotank in the 400 meters freestyle relay (5:56.00).
For the Perquimans Pirates, Joliegh Connor placed first in the 200 meters individual medley (2:55.13) and second in the 100 meters freestyle (1:18.38).
The Aces’ next meet will be Saturday, January 23, at the Outer Banks YMCA in Kitty Hawk.
Jan. 9 meet
The Aces girls’ team placed fourth, while the boys placed second in a virtual meet Saturday, January 9, against Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Northeastern. Currituck’s teams placed first.
For the JAHHS girls’ team, Alex Ciseneros placed third in the 200 meters freestyle (3:32.66).
Alyssa Goodwin placed second (34.33) in the 50 meters freestyle. Jasmine Johnson placed third (1:29.88) in the 100 meters freestyle, while Goodwin was fourth (1:31.79) and Carolyn Ayers was 11th (2:05.00). Johnson was fifth in the 100 meters backstroke (2:06.20). Ayers placed fifth in the 100 meters breaststroke (2:55.29)
The girls relay team of Ayers, Johnson, Ciseneros and Goodwin placed third in the 200 meters freestyle relay (3:00.87). The relay team also placed fourth in the 400 meters freestyle relay (7:28.25).
For the boys’ team, Camp Morris and Jonathan Bass placed first (3:03.13) and second (3:03.46) respectively, in the 200 meter freestyle.
Brayden Johnson placed first in the 200 meters individual medley (3:13.70). Patrick Cranford placed fifth in the 50 meters freestyle (35.08). Cranford placed fifth in the 100 meters freestyle (1:35.91). Bass was second in the 100 meters backstroke (1:38.87). Morris was fourth in the 100 meters breaststroke (1:48.43).
The team of Cranford, Morris, Bass and Johnson placed third in the 200 meters freestyle relay (2:36.25). The team also placed third in the 400 meters freestyle relay (6:01.25).