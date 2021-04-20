To host a football game in Edenton, various members of the John A. Holmes High School community volunteer to take on different tasks to ensure fans have a good time and the football stadium is clean and ready for visitors the next day.
Shortly after the softball team’s 15-3 loss to Camden Friday, players were hard at work in the concession stand, serving up hot dogs, drinks and other tasty treats for fans on both sides of the sidelines. Proceeds from the concession stand help the schools’ various athletic programs.
After the Aces claimed victory and a chance to head to round 2 of the state football playoffs, the girls’ soccer team picked up all the trash in the stadium and bleachers.
Hats off to the girls’ soccer and softball teams and their head coaches Robert Turner and J.P. Pippins for your hard work.