CHAPEL HILL— Kayleen Favreau from Holly Springs High School and Teddy Wilson from John A. Holmes High School (Edenton) have been named recipients of the NCHSAA Performance of the Week award for Week 13. Each week two athletes in North Carolina High School Athletic Association competition are selected for this award from nominations received from coaches, media, and school administrators.
Favreau, a junior on the Holly Springs Lacrosse team, scored 17 goals this week. She capped the season with 7 goals while securing 11 ground balls as Holly Springs won their first Women’s Lacrosse Conference Championship in school history.
Wilson, a senior on the Holmes Football team, got it done in all three phases in a win over Northeastern on Friday, March 5. Wilson rushed for two touchdowns, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, and recorded 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Aces’ win.