John A. Holmes High School football player Teddy Wilson, a senior, was named a linebacker in North Carolina’s roster for the 2020 8th Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Due to COVID, the game was not held this year.
John A. Holmes High School head football coach Paul Hoggard was scheduled to be the head coach of the North Carolina team in the 2020 Shrine Bowl.
“Congratulations to all the players & Sports Medicine Staff that made the 2020 84th Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Rosters,” The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas posted on its Facebook page Saturday. “Good luck to everyone nominated in their future endeavors. Although we didn’t have a game today due to Covid 19 pandemic, our cause — The Shriners Hospital for Children — is still open and treating patients and we are still working to benefit our Hospitals.”
During his junior season in 2019, Wilson registered 83 total tackles 1 1/2 sacks and recovered three fumbles.
Wilson was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection at linebacker for the 2019 season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the 2020 football season from August to February 2021.
Wilson and the Aces are set to kickoff the spring 2021 season Feb. 26 at Pasquotank County.