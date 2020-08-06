Dear Steamers Supporters,
Thank you to all of our wonderful host families, fans, sponsors, volunteers, and the Town of Edenton for your support this season! This was a season unlike any other as we navigated through the pandemic. We were proud to bring baseball back to Edenton in 2020, and give everyone a sense of normalcy. It was awesome to see our national pastime bring out community back together. We could no have done it this summer without your generous support! We are looking forward to another great year in 2021! Thank you all and GO STEAMERS!
Sincerely,
Tyler Russell
General manager