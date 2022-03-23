It’s still March and there is still madness, so that’s exactly what we are going to talk about.
Against the defending National Champion Baylor Bears, my beloved Tar Heels managed to take a big lead, give it away and then steal a victory. It was a game that blurred the line between exciting and stressful and, at one point, I believe time may have actually slowed down.
While Hubert Davis is enjoying success in year one of his tenure as head coach of the men’s basketball program at Carolina, women’s coach Courtney Banghart continues to find it three years into her stay in Chapel Hill.
UNC beat Arizona by double digits making Carolina only one of three schools to have both the men’s and women’s basketball program in the Sweet 16. The other two are Iowa State and Michigan, in case you were wondering.
There was a lot of talk this season about how bad the ACC was and how it was another down year for the conference. How is that working out?
For the second season in a row, the Big Ten got nine teams into the men’s NCAA tournament. Last year, they got just one team into the Sweet 16 and this year, two advanced.
The SEC got six teams into the tournament and most “experts” believe they deserved a seventh. Just one of those six is headed to the Sweet 16 and, bless their heart, they’re about to play Gonzaga.
Meanwhile, the ACC got just five bids into the NCAA men’s tournament, their lowest number in almost a decade. Four of those five teams won two games in the tournament and three are advancing to the Sweet 16. It would appear those who thought Wake Forest deserved an opportunity to be in the tournament were likely right.
Carolina and Duke are programs historically expected to be there and, while you might not expect Miami to be in the Sweet 16, you certainly shouldn’t be surprised. Jim Larrañaga has found tremendous success since escaping northwest Ohio and making his way south like thousands before him.
He left Bowling Green State University and parlayed his success there into an opportunity at George Mason. A collection of NCAA Tournament wins for the Patriots provided Larañaga the opportunity to take his coaching talents to South Beach.
Despite admitting that he was likely “coach number three” in the FBI’s NCAA investigation, the Hurricanes, he has guided Miami to three Sweet 16 appearances in 10 seasons.
For a guy a lot of people thought was heading to Florida to retire, he’s done well.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.