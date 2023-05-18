...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Among the worst reasons for doing anything is “because we’ve always done it that way.”
There are often times very good reasons things have been done a certain way for so long. As far as I’m concerned, the primary reason should never be “because that’s how it’s always been done.”
That advice has been handed to me and others many times and with good reason.
Today I’m here to discuss the less offered, but still accurate, advice that comes from the other side of that spectrum. Among the worst reasons to not do something is “because it’s never been done before.”
Just like there are oftentimes very good reasons that things have been done a certain way for so long, there are frequently good reasons that things have never been done a particular way. If primary among them, however, is that it’s just never been done, I don’t believe that to be a valid reason.
I bring this up, not only because I believe it to be good advice, but because I just saw Nikola Jokic score 34 points, snag 21 rebounds and dish out 15 assists against the Lakers in a game one win of the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Meanwhile the league’s MVP, Joel Embiid, made history by being the first MVP to not lead his team to the conference finals.
Last year the MVP was Jokic. Same with the year before that. This season though, there was a lot of talk, out in the open, that because Michael Jordan, Kobe and Shaq didn’t win three straight MVPs, nobody else should either.
Apparently, people did not want Giannis Antetokounmpo to win his third straight MVP a few years ago and did not want Nikola Jokic to win his third straight MVP this season for that very reason. They don’t even have the excuse that it’s never been done before because it has, it just hasn’t been done in a long time.
I truly believe that’s why Nikola Jokic isn’t the MVP despite having just watched him get his third straight triple double, and his sixth in the last 12 games. I’ll remind everyone that his most recent triple double, the one I saw him get last night, was done against Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Lakers.
Those guys play stingy defense, box out and rebound so playing such a brilliant game against such tough competition in a tone setting playoff game is an indication of just how impressive that lumbering fella is. He’s really good.
He’s the primary scoring option and oftentimes the primary ballhandler. Because other teams have to respect his ability to get buckets, it creates passing lanes and Jokic has a deft touch and ability to get the ball in places where his teammates can more easily score. He plays defense too.
I’m not saying Joel Embiid isn’t worthy of MVP consideration and isn’t a good player, but he isn’t Jokic. He’s friendly and likable and provides sound bytes and clips the media live share because they get clicks, views and listens.
That shouldn’t make him MVP though and neither should not wanting Jokic to win it a third consecutive time. It didn’t take long for that decision to look bad.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. He and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com