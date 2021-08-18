For years I have resembled a mix of agitated and animated anytime the Malice at the Palace was brought up around me. Nobody ever seemed to be discussing what I thought was the most important thing about that whole event.
Turns out I had no idea what I was talking about.
Y’all remembered what happened right?
Ben Wallace of the Detroit Pistons posts up Jermaine O’Neal of the Indiana Pacers, spins into the lane and jumps towards the rim. He never makes it though because Ron Artest fouls him hard. Wallace didn’t appreciate the foul and shoved Artest, and this is where I always wanted others to focus.
Watch the video again on YouTube and you’ll see the shove in question is not like other shoves you see in the NBA. This was the shove of a man with the attitude and muscles of a player like Ben Wallace.
It was a shove that made tough guy Ron Artest go lay down on the scorers table instead of fighting back.
Seriously… a kerfuffle involving both teams breaks out around him and Artest can be seen with his hands behind his head laying down just inches away. Moments later, he’s hit with a beverage and jumps into the stands in an effort to fight much smaller fans.
That’s how I saw it, and to me that was a punk move. I’m not condoning violence nor am I saying I wouldn’t have thrown hands at someone who threw a drink at me. What I am saying is that I couldn’t see a scenario where a man puts his hands on me in anger and I instead fight someone who tossed a cup at me.
That was my perspective.
Then I heard Jermaine O’Neal discuss the incident in the interview last week and it changed my view.
He talked about Artest’s struggles with mental illness. He talked about Artest’s therapist frequently being present at practice. He talked about Artest attempting to remove himself from a situation to essentially go count down and relax
The man I had considered a punk for nearly two decades was misunderstood and apparently misjudged by at least one member of the media. Turns out I was the punk all along.
Ron Artest tried to respond to a tense and potentially violent situation by using the techniques and tools taught to him by professionals. When that situation was compounded by additional stress and physical interference, he did not respond as calmly and I wasted no time in judging him for it.
My uneducated reaction was to criticize as opposed to empathize and it’s something I want to learn from. You never know what people are going through or what they came from. That’s something I clearly need to do a better job of remembering.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com