YOUNG HARRIS, GA. – Three Hawks notched hat-tricks for the Chowan Men's Lacrosse team in a close 19-17 victory against Young Harris in non-conference road action on Saturday.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 19, Young Harris 17
RECORDS | Chowan 2-3, Young Harris 0-7
LOCATION | Young Harris, Ga. (YHC Soccer/Lacrosse Complex)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Jackson Downs paced the Hawks with eight points recording five goals and three assists. Jaxon Martin posted six goals and one assist on the afternoon. Eric George collected his third hat-trick of the season with six goals.
Erik Dozzi tallied one goal and three assists. Alex Wildeboer added a goal, while Sullivan Prince and Desmond Stukes notched an assist.
Alec Rodopoulos picked up the win in goal with 12 saves.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Jaxon Martin opened the scoring quickly with a goal off an assist from Sullivan Prince, just 41 seconds into the contest. Jackson Downs found Erik Dozzi for a goal to lead 2-0.
After a Young Harris goal, Eric George scored two unassisted goals before Jaxon Martin found George for the hat-trick in the period to close out the scoring, 5-2.
Second Quarter:
YHC scored to open the frame before Jackson Downs upped the advantage to 7-3 with a pair of unassisted tallies. Downs would score four goals in the frame for the hat-trick.
Alex Wildeboer finished off the half with a man-down goal to lead 10-6.
Third Quarter:
Jaxon Martin put the Hawks on the board in the half off an assist from Desmond Stukes. Jackson Downs and Martin traded goals with the Mountain Lions before Martin posted the hat-trick in the frame to lead 14-8.
YHC closed the gap to 14-11 with three goals to close out the quarter.
Fourth Quarter:
Eric George scored a pair of goals off assists from Erik Dozzi and Jackson Downs to lead 16-11.
Jaxon Martin found the back of the net before Erik Dozzi found Eric George for a tally and Jackson Downs found Martin to push the lead to 19-14.
YHC would score three goals in the final minute of play to close the gap to 19-17.
UP NEXT
Chowan returns home to take on Davis & Elkins in non-conference action on Saturday, March 12. Opening face-off is slated for 1pm.