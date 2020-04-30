The Tidewater Summer League’s Executive Committee met recently to discuss the COVID-19 situation and its impacts on the upcoming season.
After reviewing both Virginia and North Carolina’s timelines for the phased reopening of the sports industry, as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, the committee delayed the start of the 2020 summer season until June 23.
“We believe this will allow adequate time for the second phase of the planned industry re-opening to be implemented and players to be able to get together for workouts and practices prior to the start of the 2020 summer season, all while following the most up to date guidance from the CDC and respective state department of health,” the committee said in a press release.
“The safety of our players, fans, host families, staff, umpires and sponsors will remain out highest priority, however, we also recognize the importance of making every effort to ensure the league and its players are able to safely return the ball field this summer. We remain committed to both goals.”