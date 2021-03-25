Past Marauders’ star Ian Reid reflected with head coach Dr. Thomas DiMartino on the Aces’ season.
Ian: Coach, you made a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
Coach D: Ian, we’ve had a brilliant season, in the face of duress. This is a special team.
Ian: In the space of eight days, you tied the No. 4 team in North Carolina and, in the dying minutes, were toe to toe with the state’s No. 1 team!
Coach D: Ian, forgive me — when I looked at our squad in January, my stomach turned. We were terrible! Terrible. For technical quality and athleticism, this was the worst team in my 20-plus years of coaching.
Ian: Ouch! Strong words.
Coach D: I anticipated humiliation at the hands of average teams.
Ian: But that didn’t happen…
Coach D: It didn’t happen.
Ian: Why?
Coach D: Ian, there are three variables in coaching: What you start with, how fast the kids can learn, and their backbone. We started low. But they absorbed like sponges. And they were born to fight.
Ian: The final week of the season was a slugfest!
Coach D: We had three matches in the space of three days. We played 100 minutes of high intensity soccer in the first outing, against the number four team in the state. And we earned a tie. That was a huge result for us.
Ian: There was a lot on the line for Los Lobos in those three games, Coach.
Coach D: Yes, Ian. We entered the week in second place in what has become a very competitive, high quality conference. And we needed to win two of the three games to seal that.
Ian: You didn’t notch a win against Manteo; but it felt like a win.
Coach D: The tie was earned. Manteo is always, always, a superb squad. They’re always among the top few in the state rankings. To be able to snatch this point in the standings is a tribute to our kids. Nobody else in the conference managed it this year.
Ian: You had only one loss in conference this season.
Coach D: After losing our first two, we lost only one of our last 10. What does that tell you?
Ian: It speaks eloquently. As does this, Coach: After 100 minutes of full-throttle soccer on Monday, you won 6-0 on Tuesday.
Coach D: This was senior night. The boys were focused. And their conditioning is phenomenal. There just aren’t athletes in the world like soccer athletes. For all-around predators, there’s no comparison. We’re endurance athletes; we’re sprinters; we can change direction at speed; a very high sports IQ is required; incredible coordination; balance, body control like gymnasts; quickness, beautiful ballet-like grace — all of these are required. Most of the world’s best athletes are soccer athletes.
Ian: And then another match the next night.
Coach D: We needed this match and had a fright. The opponent’s field is big and we were tired. Perquimans has a nucleus of quality club players who have wheels and can sprint in behind the defense, but also are dangerous from distance. They have strong center backs, so they don’t surrender easy goals. Their record doesn’t reflect their caliber. They’re very young and will be a significant force in coming seasons. Again, we had to come from behind to beat them.
Ian: And then the Number One Team in North Carolina …
Coach D: Ian, again, forgive me. Our sanctioning body failed the state’s athletes. The simple point of seeding is to try to remove randomness from the process. They abrogated this responsibility. True, it was more difficult this year to rate conferences because of COVID-related play limitations. But there are still inter-conference matches. There are historical precedents. There are voluminous statistics. Hatteras, which played only three matches, all against Ocracoke, were seeded No. 2 in the East. Voyager Academy, 13-0, ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, with SEVENTY-TWO goals scored and only ONE surrendered, were seeded No. 7. It’s pretty obvious.
Ian: You’re out on a limb, Coach.
Coach D: I’m sorry, Ian. You’re correct. My boys were misused. I’ll try to do better.
Ian: But you acquitted yourselves dangerously against Number One Voyager Academy.
Coach D: You bet, Ian. Styles make fights. Technically, Voyager is superb. Really. Their touch and decision-making are the best. It’s beautiful, truly. But we’re infighters. They like to fight from distance. Private school, don’t-touch-me soccer. But we’re going to touch you. We’re physical. We’re coming forward with leather. And besides our thugs, we have a cadre of guys who can take care of the ball, too.
Ian: So for 38 minutes, it was 0-0. But you’d been on the ropes. And then they scored.
Coach D: Right, Ian. We’d been in a defensive posture. But after the opponent scored, we had to change; 0-0 with PK’s was no longer an option. At the half we pushed one of our defenders into the midfield and one of our midfielders into the front. I credit our lead AC, Miles Oxenford, who argued for this formation. And it absolutely changed the complexion of the match.
Ian: This became an up-and-down-the-field slugfest.
Coach D: Yes. We had some good chances. They had theirs, of course. But we did, too. We established our presence in the center of the pitch. We were no longer playing almost exclusively out of our half. We threatened. We earned corners and free kicks.
Ian: With 12 minutes left, the score was still 0-1.
Coach D: Yes, against a team that averaged almost six goals per match, this was still anybody’s win.
Ian: In the end, Voyager found one more and was able to secure the win; but even in the last minutes, you had chances.
Coach D: In the last two minutes we had two corner kicks and one dangerous free kick. Voyager was the better team. But soccer is a funny game and they were lucky to escape us. This could easily have been our match.
Ian: Coach, is there a player you’d like to highlight?
Coach D: Ian, I don’t know how to talk about only one now. I’m going to miss our five seniors dreadfully. What a class! Cam Boyce and Brayden Johnson have made vast strides and become pillars of the team. Jonathan Salinas and Jacob Colon are All-Region selections. So is Jonathan Bermudez; and he’s an All-State nominee! And, Pete, I’m so appreciative of our fans, who made the long trek to Durham to support us. Principal Wood came all that way to support us! We were honored.
Ian: Where do we go from here, Coach?
Coach D: We’ll rest for a couple of weeks. We’ll map out the next campaign. We’ll start spring practices soon. Our summer camp with NCAA coaches will be held July 12-15. We’re preparing to move to 2A next year.
Ian: It’s been a fantastic season, Coach — we’re proud of the Royal and Gold!
Coach D: Ian, all the best. I’ll shout the first round at the next Marauders’ reunion!