The 2021 “Feed Edenton” Spring Tennis Tournament had 36 participants compete Saturday, May 15, at the John A. Holmes High School tennis courts.
The contest, organized by Sydney Spear, Nelson Spear, and Kermit Nixon, contributed $450 to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry. Additional funds raised were given to Edenton Chowan Tennis Association and John A. Holmes girls’ tennis program.
The bracket winners included:
- men’s singles — Zach Luyo
- coed 15 and under singles — Liza Bond
- men’s doubles — Zach Luyo and Bryce Cline
- women’s doubles — Sydney Spear and Ellie Spear
- mixed doubles — Mark Noneman and Anne Fourman
Sponsors of the event include Sykes & Company, P.A., Blount’s Mutual Drug, Mamasitas, Kermit and Kristi Nixon and Creswell Furniture.
More coverage of the event can be found online at chowanherald.com.
John A. Holmes 9, Manteo 0: The Aces (3-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (0-3, 0-2 AAC) in a league match Monday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-0, 6-1 against Sarah Lynn Phillips, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 6-0, 6-1 against Jordan Holcomb, No. 3 Carson Ray 6-2, 6-0 against Jamie Holcomb, No. 4 Ellie Spear 6-1, 6-0 against Grace Garman, No. 5 Olivia Hare 6-1, 6-1 against Alonah Austin and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 6-0, 6-0 against Nya Pledger.
The Aces earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Sydney Spear and Ellie Spear 8-0 against Jordan Holcomb and Jamie Holcomb, No. 2 Rinehart and Ray 8-1 against Phillips and Garman and No. 3 Hare and Copeland 8-1 against Pledger and Ebony Orgsbon.
Girls Tennis
John A. Holmes 9, Gates 0: The Aces (4-0, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (1-1, 1-1 AAC) in a league match Tuesday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-0, 6-1 against Alexis Neathery, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 6-2, 6-1 against Faith Martin, No. 3 Carson Ray 6-0, 6-0 against Stephanie Salter, No. 4 Ellie Spear 6-0, 6-0 against Alicia Bateman, No. 5 Olivia Hare 6-0, 6-0 against Jordan Mitchell and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 6-0, 6-0 against Mikayla Hathaway.
Edenton earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Ellie Spear and Sydney Spear 8-0 against Neathery and Salter, No. 2 Rinehart and Ray 8-0 against Martin and Bateman and No. 3 Molly Harvill and Liza Bond 8-0 against Hathaway and Mitchell.