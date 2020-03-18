Northeastern hosted the NC Runners Eastern Tour meet No. 3 Wednesday, March 11.
Bertie, Cape Hatteras, Currituck, First Flight, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank and Perquimans competed in the event.
Winners in the boys’ competition were Bertie’s Jerome Gaynor (100 meters and 200 meters), First Flight’s Henry Stecher (400 meters), Joseph Davidson (800 meters), Tyler Sylvia (1,600 meters), Warner Campbell (3,200 meters) and the 4x800 meter relay team, Northeastern’s Holden Hodge (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams, Wonderful Banks (high jump, long jump and triple jump) and Adrian Spellman (shot put) and Manteo’s Kyle Soles (discus).
Winners in the girls’ competition were Currituck’s Laneya Evans (100 meters), Hailee Reinke (3,200 meters) and Ashley Lindsey (discus), Northeastern’s Tyquaisha Cousette (200 meters), Dasia Phillips (shot put) and Jessica Jenkins (high jump), Pasquotank’s Tyaunna McCoy (400 meters), Destine Moore (triple jump) and the 4x100 meter relay team, First Flight’s Maddy Wagner (800 meters), Tatum Dermatas (1,600 meters) and the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams, John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh (100 meters and long jump) and Dymon Rankins (300 meter hurdles) and the 4x200 meter relay team.
Middle School
The Chowan Middle School track teams competed Thursday, March 12, against Hertford County at John A. Holmes High School.
We recognize the teams, along with the Bulldogs’ baseball and softball teams for all their hard work.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Camden 5, John A. Holmes 0: The Bruins (2-0-1, 1-0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (0-2-1, 0-1-0 AAC) Wednesday, March 11, at Camden Community Park.
WORKOUT GROUPS
FiA Edenton, which is a part of Females in Action, has cancelled all workouts until further notice. The group’s leaders will continue to monitor FiA Nation’s guidelines and update members as soon as workouts can resume. Workouts will be posted online. FiA members are still encouraged to work out individually or in small groups.