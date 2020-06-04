The Edenton Steamers announced the latest trio of players to join this summer’s squad including right-handed pitcher Brett Fulk from Lenoir Rhyne University, right-handed pitcher Daly Marcano from Southeastern Community College-Whiteville and catcher Colt Byars from Catawba Valley Community College.
All Star Game
The 2020 Tidewater Summer League All Star Game has been moved to Sunday, July 19. The Steamers look forward to hosting an excited day full of fun and entertaining events for our fans. The team will host a Fan Fest and Home Run Derby before the All Star Game. More information will be available closer to the game.