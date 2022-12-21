I am going to try something different this week. I’ve decided I want to write two columns about the World Cup and just combine them, putting one immediately after the other.
This first column is directed to those of you who don’t normally watch soccer, but decided to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France.
Congratulations, I have some good news and some bad news for you.
Let us start with the bad news, so we can end on a positive note. Soccer is not always that exciting. If that was your introduction to soccer, I am thrilled that you got to watch such a spectacular match, but I fear your expectations for future play may now be too high.
Soccer is typically more like the first 75 minutes of that match and what happened after is more the exception than the rule. Temper expectations is all I am suggesting here. That’s it for the bad news.
Let’s talk about the good news.
You got to watch something epic. At one point I called my 11-year-old son Miles into the room and made him watch with me so that when people talked about this match in the future, he would be able to say he watched it with his Dad.
It had great storylines before it even kicked off. France won the last World Cup and were being led by arguably the best footballer currently playing. Argentina is a soccer-crazed country led by a man many consider to be the best footballer of his generation.
These countries and their marquee players did not disappoint. France’s Kylian Mbappé scored two of his three goals in 90 seconds to force the match into extra time. He was nothing short of amazing. The man turned 24 years old on Tuesday and there are only five male players with more goals in World Cup history.
Because of Mbappé’s efforts, France kept themselves in the match, but even after 120 minutes, the title of country best at men’s soccer was going to be decided by penalty kicks.
As you know by now, that title was won by Argentina and Lionel Messi. Messi is one of the five men with more World Cup goals than Mbappé (he added two during match play in the final) and now he too has a World Cup to claim.
His country’s win and his play leading up to and during it likely cemented his legacy of best player born between the era of Pelé and Mbappé. Lionel Messi should feel lucky to be in the conversation despite not having an acute accent.
Now a column for those of you who went into that World Cup final with some soccer watching experience.
Can you believe what we saw? How great were those goalkeepers? Can you imagine that being the first ever soccer match you watched? That was wild. Seriously… those goalkeepers. FYI, the World Cup will be in the United States in four years.