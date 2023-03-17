...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
It’s March and that means it’s time to write my annual column about the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and how I think my UNC squad might fare this year.
Spoiler alert, we’ll be skipping that part and going straight to the end of season column for Carolina fans and ABC’ers (Anybody But Carolina), the latter of whose primary sustenance is the suffering of Tar Heel fans. That, of course, is because UNC was not selected for the tournament after what was undeniably a disappointing season for everyone not part of that previously mentioned ABC group.
I wrote a column recently in support of Hubert Davis as head coach and that support has not wavered. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to see growth.
Aside from a less than stellar second half in the last game of the season, it is hard to imagine how Hubert Davis could’ve had a better first year as a head coach at Carolina. It is safe to say that after a stellar freshman season, Coach Davis hit a sophomore slump.
His second year as a head coach proved that what worked in season one doesn’t equate directly to success in season two.
Take his play off the bench for example.
Last season he barely played the bench and that style of play got him to the National Championship game. This season it got him criticized heavily by his own fanbase.
That includes myself. The difference between me and so many other fans (especially online) is that I maintain a sense of reality and optimism.
Do I think Coach Davis should have played more guys from the bench? Yes, I do.
Do I think Coach Davis should have done a better job of emphasizing the importance of defensive consistency early in the season and done a better job of creating transition opportunities? I most certainly do.
Are there some other things I would have done differently throughout the season than Coach Davis? There most certainly are.
Is Hubert Davis who I want coaching UNC basketball? He absolutely is, and for the same reasons as when he was hired.
He could have done better this season and I’m sure he knows it. He’s smart and competitive and I believe he’s also embarrassed and determined to ensure that what just happened in Chapel Hill doesn’t happen again under his own watch.
The landscape of college athletics is changing and I would remind everyone that shift began before Roy Williams retired. Carolina fans should relax, take their lumps and remember that even on a bad day, it’s always a good day to be a Tar Heel.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com