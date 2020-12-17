I have questions.
Maybe you’ve heard the name Max Gilliam already. He is a senior at UNLV where he plays quarterback on the football team and he appeared recently on a reality show called Below Deck.
Apparently during the episode, he and others were invited to eat sushi off the body of a nude model. Yep, you read that right. He has since issued a public apology for his “mistake”, ensuring everyone that his actions on the show were not not a reflection of his character or the way he was raised “nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football”.
UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo told reporters those around the program became aware of the incident early this month. As I mentioned above, I have some questions and while I admittedly have opinions, I am lacking answers.
For example, was it a “mistake”? I don’t know how you feel about sushi but let’s assume for this moment that you like it. Let’s assume you’re a 22-year-old college quarterback taking part in a reality show. Your group is provided the weird and rare opportunity to do what only the uber wealthy can do, eat expensive food off the body of a beautiful, willing and professional woman.
I recognize that we have ventured far from your reality here, mine too. Using every ounce of your imagination, try to put yourself in his shoes and let me ask you this. Are you smiling? Would you do it? Would it be a mistake?
I saw this in a movie once and apparently the sushi is arranged so you don’t actually see the most private of bathing suit areas. I mention this only because if the issue at hand is a moral one, does that make a difference?
If the issue for Mr. Gilliam is a moral one as his statement would suggest it is, I am curious how someone like himself wound up attending UNLV and being on a reality show. If I told you the quarterback from UNLV was on a reality show, what would surprise you more? Would it be him eating sushi off a nude model or attending a mission trip to Ghana?
One last question. How much is happening around the UNLV football program that a quarterback did something so wild and nobody even talked about it around the locker room, weight room, training room or quarterback room? Instead the coaches and admin found out after the show aired.
I know Gilliam said it wasn’t a reflection of UNLV football but the Rebels went 0-6 this season. I’m not suggesting that they go full Rick Pitino and recreate Louisville basketball but reminding recruits that this kind of stuff doesn’t happen to the quarterback at BYU might help recruiting.