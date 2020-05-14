The Edenton Steamers announced several updates to Historic Hicks Field will greet spectators when the season starts in June.
The improvements were made possible through fundraising efforts of the Edenton Baseball Club and some investments by the Steamers. “We are following our vision of making our ballpark the premier facility in the region,” the Tidewater Summer League baseball team announced.
The updates include brick backstop, brick walls in front of the dugouts, concrete floors in front of the dugouts, repainted dugouts, new drainage behind homeplate and beside the dugouts and a new batting cage in right field corner.
Projects that are underway and are projected to be completed by opening day, June 23, include new netting over the merchandise trailer and above the walkway behind homeplate and a turf halo behind homeplate.
Players added to roster
The Edenton Steamers have announced left-handed outfielder Michael Green of Clemson University, lefty infielders Casey Haire of High Point University and Houston Wright of University of Tennessee-Martin, University of Mount Olive’s Alan Alonso, Brown University’s Jackson Hipp and Presbyterian College’s Tyler Myers as the newest additions to the 2020 squad.
Season tickets
Steamers season tickets are available by stopping by the Steamers Office at Hicks Field or calling them at 252-482-4080.
Full season tickets (32 games) are $100, while half-season tickets (16 games) are $55.
Summer Camp
Steamers will host summer camps June 17-19 and July 15-17 at Historic Hicks Field. Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Participants must bring a bat, glove, helmet, cleats, and wear comfortable clothing.
Campers will receive a free T-shirt and free ticket to a Steamers game on the last day of camp. Campers will have the opportunity to run out on the field with the Steamers for singing of the National Anthem.
The cost is $75 per child. Registration forms can be downloaded from the website, https://edentonsteamers.com/community/youth-summer-baseball-camp/ .
Kids Club
The Steamers Kids Club, sponsored by Weatherly Insurance, is a free for all kids 12 and under to join.
By joining, they will receive:
- Free club t-shirt, which includes the club logo
- Four free game tickets
- Exclusive meet and greet event with the players
- Steamers autograph book
- $10 discount toward summer baseball camp
Kids Club registration form can be downloaded at https://edentonsteamers.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Kids-Club-Registration-Form.pdf .