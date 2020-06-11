Vince Carter is legend turned reality. He’s been dubbed “Half Man, Half Amazing” and at 43 years old, the man has shown his age but he never ceased to amaze.
The legend of Vince began when he was a high school senior in 1994, before the internet was anything more than something they showed in Mathew Broderick movies. Look up his prep highlights on YouTube and consider how viral he would have been if he graduated high school in 2014.
Even without the help of WiFi, word of Mr. Carter arrived in Chapel Hill before he did. I literally lived in a corn field and heard rumors he was a drum major, had turned down band scholarships and could dunk from the three point line.
Tar Heel fans like myself were excited to see what he could do and he did not disappoint. With the exposure playing basketball at UNC provides combined with SportsCenter’s meteoric rise in popularity, the legend of a “Vinsanity” only grew.
Ask any 40-something Carolina fan about the best dunks in school history, a history that includes the likes of Michael Jordan and Jerry Stackhouse as well, and Vince’s missed dunk off the backboard pass from Ed Cota is almost guaranteed to come up. Even his misses are legendary.
The greatest dunk in the history of basketball belongs to Vince Carter. If you live under a rock in the middle of a corn field and don’t know what I’m talking about, Google “Vince Carter over Frederic Weis.” Even if you do know what I’m talking about, Google it anyway. It’s still worth watching a dozen or so times.
It would be easy to consider him just a dunker but Carter was a baller. He developed a consistent jumper and developed into a dangerous scorer. He became “Air Canada” (he had a lot of nicknames) and is the best thing to ever happen to basketball in Canada. That includes their reigning NBA title.
He played for a plethora of teams and while he can still dunk and score, his value as a mentor and role model grew over the years. He took care of himself, was a good citizen in every community in which he resided and avoided negative headlines. The most controversial thing he ever did was get his college degree during the NBA playoffs.
Vince Carter is the only player to play an NBA game in four different decades and with his retirement, the league will not have a Dean Smith coached player for the first time in 55 years. It truly is the end of an era.