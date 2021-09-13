EDENTON- The Aces soccer team dominated the Gates County Barons last Tuesday in a non-conference match in Edenton.
The John A. Holmes soccer team had several attempts on goal, but just could not get the ball in the net.
That would change in the second half.
Edenton was able to generate four goals for the scoreboard. Those goals were orchestrated by Logan Wagner, with 12 attempts with two goals. Axel Preciado had six shots with one goal and Connor Copeland contributed one goal each with five attempts.
The Aces had eight corners, two offsides and six fouls.
The Barons, meanwhile, had two offsides and five fouls.
Holmes goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer logged in seven saves.
The Aces have a conference match at Pasquotank High School next Monday, Sept 20. First kick is at 5 p.m.
The Aces are 2-2 overall.