John A. Holmes High School’s Aces Wall of Fame gains new members with East Carolina University ties.
At least 11 Aces have worn the Purple and Gold over the years, according to Athletic Director Wes Mattera. The school recently enshrined John Felton, Dwight Flanagan, The United State Football League’s Willie Holley, Stuart Holland, Billy Wallace, Mike Ervin, Leroy Spivey, Gerald Hall, Charles Swanner, Charlie Overton, and Pittsburgh Steeler Super Bowl Champ Zack Valentine.
Their jerseys are on display in the school’s cafeteria.
Felton played with ECU in 1981 as a wide receiver.
Flanagan played from 1967 to 1970 as a running back and wide receiver.
Willie Holley played for ECU from 1977 to 1980 as a defensive back. He played for the USFL’s Washington Federal from 1983-84.
Wallace saw action with the Pirates from 1969-71 as a running back.
Hall (1976-78) played for ECU as a defensive back.
Swanner (1969) was a wide receiver.
Ervin played with the Pirates in 1970.
Overton (1966-68) played for the Pirates as a running back and wide receiver.
Valentine was a defensive linemen for ECU from 1976-1978. He went on to play professionally in the National Football League before becoming a successful teacher and coach in New Jersey.