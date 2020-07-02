In an episode of West Wing a gentleman named Sam is discussing a conversation he had with a colleague about the President’s re-election campaign.
He says, ”Don’t you get it? It’s a gift that they’re irreversibly convinced that he’s (the President) arrogant ‘cause now he can be.’ If your guy’s seen that way, you might as well knock some bodies down with it.”
This resonates with me now because, despite not considering myself a Republican or Democrat, I am labeled by most who know me as a liberal. One of the advantages of being seen that way is that now I might as well “knock some bodies down with it”.
So let me go ahead and make some of you mad at me. It gives me no pleasure to do so, but I believe it the right thing to do. It’s past time for the NFL football team in our nation’s capitol to change their name and mascot.
I am very aware that many of you are fans of the team. For most of us, it was the local team when we were growing up and there was no such thing as the Carolina Panthers.
It never occurred to me how offensive the name might be to others. I’m ashamed of that.
Common sense should have told me a team named after the color of someone’s skin is not okay. Can you imagine a team named the brown skins or white skins or yellow skins? Of course not.
I think it’s in Dan Snyder’s best interest to change the name. He’s been adamant that he won’t but it may be his only attempt at leaving a positive legacy as owner. The team hasn’t exactly been a winner since he purchased them around the turn of the century. They could win every regular season game for the next two seasons and they would still have a losing record since he took over.
If he stands in front of a podium next week and announces that he intends to change the name, that he has come to recognize that it is offensive to many and insensitive to all, he becomes the person who finally brought change to Washington, D.C..
He would own the news cycle for weeks. There are very few sports stories to compete with and for the first time in a long time, the media and fans would be saying positive things about his football team. It’s not the reason to do it. He should do it because it’s the right thing to do. Still it doesn’t hurt that given the current climate, the timing is perfect.
There will be some angered. Folks who think others are being too sensitive. People who believe that America was great when racism, sexism and homophobia didn’t seem to bother the masses so much. Some of them are likely reading this now.
Maybe you’re one of them. I meant it when I said I take no joy in upsetting you but it’s probably not the first time and it’s likely not the last. God blessed me with the gift of empathy.