Paul Hoggard

Aces’ boss Paul Hoggard speaks to an official in a previous game.

 Andre Alfred/Chowan Herald

EDENTON - The No. 14 Aces (8-3) won yet another shootout this season in their 2A first-round home playoff game against the No.19 Cougars (4-7) on Friday.

Edenton led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter and 35-27 at halftime. The highest-scoring period was the third quarter as the Aces outscored SouthWest Edgecombe 24-14 in it for a 59-41 lead.