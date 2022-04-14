Whitley continuing successful golf career Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Noah Whitley makes a shot during a recent golf match in Hertford. Andre’ Alfred/Chowan Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John A. Holmes Aces’ Noah Whitley (Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference) competed with the Four Rivers 1A golf teams at the Albemarle Plantation Golf Course in Perquiman Counties this past Monday.The Four Rivers 1A golf teams that attended were Perquimans, Tarboro and Riverside high schools.Whitley shot a 41 for the day. He had a couple of bad holes during the match, but did relatively well for the day.“It’s been a pleasure coaching Noah for the last four years” Holmes’ Coach Bruce Bunch said.Coach Bunch continued, “After a good 2021 season, including being conference champ and a good state showing.”“I am expecting another good second half of the season. His game has come a long way and hopefully he will make it to the states and have a great closing to his senior year,” concluded Coach Bunch.Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bruce Bunch Noah Whitley Sport Golf Alfred Golf Course Andre Four Rivers Closing Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesNew business launching in downtown EdentonJWF Industries chooses Rocky HockThe plight of rurality...Tessa & Babe opens in downtown district recentlyNew community garden taking shapeEdenton council approves memorial benchHarvill receives national recognitionConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstChowan woman killed in March 20 wreck"Welcome Home" series continues Images