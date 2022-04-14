Noah Wiley

Noah Whitley makes a shot during a recent golf match in Hertford.

 Andre’ Alfred/Chowan Herald

John A. Holmes Aces’ Noah Whitley (Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference) competed with the Four Rivers 1A golf teams at the Albemarle Plantation Golf Course in Perquiman Counties this past Monday.

The Four Rivers 1A golf teams that attended were Perquimans, Tarboro and Riverside high schools.

Whitley shot a 41 for the day. He had a couple of bad holes during the match, but did relatively well for the day.

“It’s been a pleasure coaching Noah for the last four years” Holmes’ Coach Bruce Bunch said.

Coach Bunch continued, “After a good 2021 season, including being conference champ and a good state showing.”

“I am expecting another good second half of the season. His game has come a long way and hopefully he will make it to the states and have a great closing to his senior year,” concluded Coach Bunch.

Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.