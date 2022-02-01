EDENTON — The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team tried its best to spoil the John A. Holmes Aces’ senior night on Friday night in Edenton.
A couple separate second half runs from a feisty Panthers team made the home crowd sweat, but the Aces never wavered.
Edenton was able to hang on for a 47-42 win and snap a nine-game losing streak.
“It’s good to get a win any time we can get one,” Edenton head coach Matt Goetsch, in his second year as varsity coach after eight years as junior varsity coach, said. “We’ve struggled throughout the year, so this was a good confidence builder for us.”
The Aces (5-14, 2-8 Northeastern Coastal Conference) went into halftime with their largest lead of the game to that point with a 27-16 lead thanks to a small 6-0 run to end the second quarter with baskets from seniors Jonathan Bridgett, Quan Twine and Malachi White.
White’s basket was the exclamation point of the first 16 minutes as he stole the ball on one end, handed it off to fellow senior Kiyon Boston, who then gave it back to White for a fastbreak slam for the final points of the half with 1:17 to go.
Pasquotank (4-12, 0-8 NCC) came out of halftime with energy, however, making the game close right away.
Junior Donnell Beasley put together a three-point play nearly a minute in to cut the deficit to eight, Seth Evans dunked it off a Darrion Carver assist two possessions later and Carver then spun his way to a layup and a three-pointer.
Carver’s triple capped off 10 unanswered to get Pasquotank within 27-26 3:30 into the second half.
“I think we just sort of settled down (after halftime),” Pasquotank head coach Robert Woodley said. It was Woodley’s first game back in Edenton as a head coach after announcing his retirement from the Aces’ program in 2020.
Edenton freshman Naijhar White finally hit two free throws immediately following Carver’s three-pointer to give the Aces their first points of the half.
A three-pointer from junior Jimbo Parrish and a basket from Ireal Hills eventually put Edenton up 34-26 as it more or less kept the same distance all the way to a 39-32 lead after three quarters.
The Aces were able to push the lead to a game-high 12 points as senior Matt Winborne hit a triple and Naijhar White made a shot for a 44-32 lead with 5:25 to go.
Winborne came up big for Edenton the whole night with five made 3-pointers and a team-high 18 points.
“(Winbone) had a really great game tonight,” Goetsch said. “He was hitting his shots which haven’t been falling all year for him and so kudos to him to knock down the open shots when he was getting them.”
Still, the Panthers, struggling with turnovers and missed shots, managed to battle back and give themselves a chance.
Junior Bryce Hoadley hit Pasquotank’s first field goal with 4:40 remaining as Carver later had back-to-back baskets to get within 44-38 with 2:50 to go.
Amari Downing got the Panthers within four and Carver hit a baseline floater with 55 seconds left to stay within four and cap off a 10-2 run.
Carver scored a game-high 21 points as Beasley followed with eight points for Pasquotank.
Carver’s floater turned out to be the final points of the night for Pasquotank as Winborne hit one free throw for the Aces in the final minute to help Edenton come away with the 47-42 win.
The Panthers had a couple different chances to get back within a possession, but turnovers at inopportune times led to the comeback effort falling short.
“I guess when you use all your energy in a few minutes, you don’t have enough in the tank to finish,” Woodley said. “Just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Woodley noted that his Panthers have nine players returning next season and he sees his players getting better every game.
WOODLEY’S HOMECOMING
Anyone who attended the boys’ basketball game Friday night and attended Edenton home games from 2016 to 2020, or 1983 to 1997 for that matter, might have been thrown off by the bench Robert Woodley was coaching from.
Woodley, who coached the Aces during those two stints, was back in the John A. Holmes gym after retiring from the program after the 2020 season, but this time he was on the away bench coaching Pasquotank.
“It’s just another side of the gym,” Woodley said. “I’ve coached here two different times. It’s a great place. I love coming here and have a lot of memories in this place.”
While Woodley retired after the 2019-20 Edenton Aces lost in the state playoffs, the 70-year-old coach didn’t fully stay away from the game.
Last year, he was a volunteer assistant under his son, Colin at Perquimans as Woodley acknowledged he “enjoyed the heck out of that.”
But Woodley couldn’t stay away from head coaching for long as he replaced Jaron Moore at Pasquotank in the offseason.
“It’s in the blood,” Woodley said. “Can’t get rid of it. I’m addicted. I told the kids the first time I met them ‘I got a serious addiction and it’s called coaching.’
I still have the energy to do what I love to do and I said, ‘by god, why not do what I love to do?’”
It is also Woodley’s second stint at Pasquotank as he was the boys’ coach from 2000-2008.
Holmes at Manteo
The John A Holmes Aces varsity boys teams also traveled to Manteo to play a conference game against the Redskins.
Holmes would fall short, 60-57 in the league matchup.
Even though Holmes knotted the game three times, Manteo was able to claim the Norhteastern Coastal Conference victory.
Holmes’ Ireal Hill generated 13 points which lead his to in scoring