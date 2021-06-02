Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.