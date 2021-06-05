John A. Holmes High School wrestling team completed its regular season June 4 with a meet against Manteo.
Results for the meet were not available Saturday.
The Aces also competed in a tri-meet against Manteo and Northeastern at home on May 26.
Manteo defeated the Aces 36-10, while Northeastern defeated JAHHS, 18-10.
Against Manteo, Ace Chase Ward (126 lbs.) won by forfeit. Blake Thompson (145 lbs.) notched another win for the Aces with a 6-0 win over Manteo's Irving Calderson-Chavarria.
Manteo's Aldo Herrera defeated Brayden Johnson (152 lbs.) 6-0. All of Manteo other wins were forfeits.
Against Northeastern, Aces Ward (126 lbs.) won by forfeit. Thompson (145 lbs.) defeated Northeastern's Nakozi Burley, 4-0.
Northeastern's Kristopher Sawyer (152 lbs.) defeated Brayden Johnson, 6-). All of Northeastern's other wins were by forfeit.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the Class 1A East Regional meet on June 15. State Championships are set for June 26.