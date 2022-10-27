ASSA Regatta 1

Sailors take to the Albemarle Sound during the ASSA Regatta, Oct. 6-9.

 Contributed Photo

Edenton Yacht Club returned from the recent Albemarle Sound Sailing Association’s annual regatta with three trophies of the nine awarded.

Four yacht clubs — from Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City and Kill Devil Hills — and 22 sailboats attended the regatta at Albemarle Plantation for three days of racing in excellent winds and weather across Oct. 6-9.

