Bright lights, maybe alien spacecraft, speed through Rocky Hock

First contact with aliens in Chowan County?
Maybe, maybe not, but folks captured video of fast moving lights Tuesday night in the skies over Rocky Hock that they shared via social media.
We don’t know if what they saw was an alien spacecraft or not.
We do know that a lot of these weird lights have been seen in various places including the Outer Banks. See: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article222561650.html
Maybe this is another explanation – a possible Trident missile launch test: https://sattrackcam.blogspot.com/2021/02/a-possible-trident-ii-slbm-test-launch.html?fbclid=IwAR1eHEzxHdo7EfSNEtOZZhf3NjFUvPsyG5MYYHhqJT4oGZK7dCkdV3MXFzw
And then there’s this from a noted Israeli scientist: https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-space-chief-says-aliens-may-well-exist-but-they-havent-met-humans/
Maybe the aliens were searching for our famous Rocky Hock cantaloupes or were hungry for bbq.
