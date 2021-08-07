The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered on July 25 by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.
“God-like” or “god-like?” What a difference capitalizing one letter makes. Resembling God in qualities such as power, beauty or benevolence. Or when we act as though we have godlike powers to decide our own destiny.
When you put the capital “G” in the word, now we are talking about God, our God, the great I Am.
I was listening to Pastor Renee Edwards’ sermon at Woodland Methodist last week, and something she said made me realize that when God was creating all of this Genesis Chapter 1 stuff — when God was creating creation and all we see and don’t see — we were the plan. God knew He was going to create us, so He created a place, a world, somewhere we could not only survive, but thrive. Not a place for individuals, but a place for all of humanity.
In Genesis Chapter 1, God creates a place that will support humans. In Verse 27, God creates humanity in His own image.
We are also created to live in community with one another. We are not loners on this earth. Now that doesn’t mean we have to run off and get married, or that we can’t live alone in our homes. It means we are created to be in community with one another on this earth.
We are called to look out for each other, to help one another, to use our strengths where others are weak. We all have different skills, strengths, likes, dislikes, weaknesses, etc. We all go through times of trial. We all have times when we need the support of community, or times when we can help support those in need.
A big part of Christian community is being responsible for more than just the physical needs of our neighbors; it’s being responsible for their spiritual and mental needs as well. It’s providing moral guidance.
We call it Christian Accountability. Christian Accountability means we look out for and warn each other of sin and temptations. It only works if we are willing to live together in Christian community. It has to be a two-way street.
So what happens when you live in a world unwilling to be bound by Christian Accountability? Most everyone knows at least part of Genesis 3 where Eve takes a bite of the apple and commits the first sin, but remember Adam was there with her. He didn’t stop her, she didn’t stop him.
Christian Accountability doesn’t work if we are not willing to be held accountable or hold others accountable. It doesn’t work if we are not willing to speak up, and if we want to sin as much as those we are entrusted to watch over. We like being god (little g) doing what we want.
In 2 Samuel 11, David is King of Israel. Verse 1 begins; “In the spring, when kings go off to war, David sent…”
David the leader of the army, didn’t go off to war. He sent all the Israelites but he stayed in Jerusalem. When you are king, you can do that. Maybe he had his reasons.
David was pacing on the roof of his palace and he saw a woman bathing. Accidents are not sins, but turning back for a second look is a sin.
When you are king, you don’t have to turn away. On second look, David saw she was beautiful. David sent someone to find out who she was, and who she was married too, and then he sent for her, and had sex with her.
As king, David could do whatever he wanted. From a worldly stance, it was his right. Ironically, God had warned the Israelites of this very thing when they demanded a human king.
In that day and time, the woman, Bathsheba, had no choice in the matter. If David made a decision, that was it. He was king. No one had oversight of his decisions. There was no accountability.
Bathsheba’s husband was off to war, and she got pregnant. Because David was king, he decided to bring the husband back and let him spend the night with Bathsheba. That way, no one would know the difference.
The problem was, Uriah, Bathsheba’s husband, didn’t follow the plan. Instead of going home, he slept at the castle. David was befuddled. Why didn’t Uriah go home? he asked.
In Verse 11, Uriah provides the answer: “The chest and Israel and Judah are all living in tents,” he told David. “And my master Joab and my master’s troops are camping in the open field. How could I go home and eat, drink, and have sex with my wife?”
Uriah was telling David, “Those are my people. Those are my friends, my neighbors, my brothers and my sisters. These are people whom I hold accountable, and they hold me accountable. That’s how accountability works, my King.”
In effect, and maybe unwittingly, Uriah is telling David: “I am not going to do all the things that you are doing, because you are wrong.”
We know the rest of the story: David decided to have Uriah killed. He sent a message to Joab to send him into battle and then pull back. David ordered Uriah’s friends and neighbors to break that accountability, to betray a friend who had done nothing wrong.
And so Uriah died in battle. You see how having a bad leader can lead to the downfall of many followers.
David could do that because he was king. And he answered to no one — well, no one except God with a capital “G.” Fact is we do not answer to gods (small g). We are truly accountable only to God. That’s why Christian Accountability is so very important.
When Uriah’s wife heard that her husband was dead, she mourned for him. And after the time of mourning was over, David sent for her and brought her back to his house. She became his wife and bore him a son.
But what David did was evil in the Lord’s eyes. David’s kingship had started out being God-like, but now he had become god-like.
Folks, God’s kingdom is not full of individual gods. God’s Kingdom is full of His children. It’s a community of believers who love and look after one another.
The Bible is full of stories, songs and history of how to live into God’s Kingdom. There are some things we don’t like, things that are difficult to understand, and maybe even not fair to the individual. But if we read and study this Word in its entirety, and follow it, the world and humanity will be better off. Our children and their children will inherit a better world. And that is the key to God’s Kingdom and the everlasting reign of Christ.
When we first met David, he was a person who followed the heart of God. God rejected King Saul and chose David to be the next king. David tried to live up to those expectations.
But then David did something evil, and caused others to commit evil as well. If you remember when Adam and Eve sinned, they were together; they didn’t stop each other from eating the forbidden fruit. Sin happens more often than not when your community condones or encourages your sin.
There’s an old saying: First we overlook evil. Then we permit evil. Then we legalize evil. Then we promote evil. Then we celebrate evil. Then we persecute those who still call it evil.
Folks, we need Christian Accountability. All of us. If left to our own resources, we can justify any evil, including the murder of innocents and people more righteous than us.
We have seen societies come and go. Nearly always the beginning of the end comes when we no longer hold each other accountable to Godly standards for morals and ethics. We allow the little things to slip, we ignore the small sins. This is not always about big-ticket sins; this begins with little stuff.
We make laws that are less restrictive — laws that are against Biblical authority — because we wish to be gods and live as we want to live. We cannot be a good neighbor, we cannot love our neighbor, if we are too busy being god-like ourselves.
We are not called to judge, or condemn; we are called to love and share the truth. We are called to live these values, God-like values. We are called to live in community with our neighbor.
When we make the individual decision to follow Christ, we are saying we will be part of God’s Kingdom. The Kingdom of Heaven is a place of Christian community with others. This is the way God intends for His children, humanity, to live.