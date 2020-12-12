Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon by Towne South Church of Christ Lead Minister Brad Giffin.
Every time we celebrate Christmas, it’s a reminder to us that God keeps his promises.
For thousands of years God promised the Israelites that he would send the Messiah, his son to be our Savior. They kept waiting and waiting, wondering when, and perhaps sometimes if, the Messiah would ever come. As a matter of fact, someone counted nearly 300 Old Testament prophecies and predictions about the coming of the Messiah.
Today, on this side of Christmas, we know that all of those promises have been fulfilled in Jesus Christ. At Christmas we don’t just celebrate and remember that God kept his promises by sending Jesus. Christmas should also be a time that renews our faith and confidence that God will keep his promises and continue to do all that he has promised to do in the future.
I want to share with you three great promises that God makes to us today that ought to bring us peace, joy and hope this Christmas season.
The first promise is God’s promise to forgive sins. Even though we are guilty of sin God will declare us not guilty. In the Old Testament God promised he would send the Messiah upon whom the iniquity of all mankind would be laid. God was faithful. Jesus came and died on the cross as a substitute for our sins.
Doug Batchelor tells the story in his book, “Broken Chains,” of two Filipino brothers, identical twins, who lived in Manila and made their living by driving jeepneys, which are Filipino taxis. Though they were twins and had similar jobs, they lived very different lives. One was married and had children; the other was single.
Then one day, the married brother accidentally struck and killed a tourist with his taxi. Accused of reckless driving, the twin was sentenced to 20 years in the notorious Manila prison — a devastating fate that would leave his wife and children without an income.
One day, his twin came to visit him in prison. He said, “Brother, your family desperately needs you. Put on my clothes and take my visitor’s pass and I will put on your prison uniform and serve the rest of your sentence. Go to your family.” So, while the guards were not looking, the twins exchanged clothes, and the married brother walked out of the prison unchallenged.
In a sense, Jesus did something similar for us. We were taken captive by sin, and there was nothing we could do to change it. We couldn’t break free from its consequences. But Jesus came into the world to take our place and our punishment so that we might be free. And because he is faithful, we know that our sins are forgiven. We are confident that when we die and stand before him, we are going to hear the verdict, “Not guilty! Enter into the joy of your Lord.” We are confident of that not because of our personal goodness, but because Jesus always keeps his promises.
The second promise we’ve been given is God’s promise to have a continued presence in our lives.
When you become a Christian God cleanses your soul of sin, but he does more than that. He comes personally to dwell inside you through the presence of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is able to give us joy regardless of our circumstances. He gives us strength and guidance for each day. He does not exempt us from difficulty, but through his presence in our lives gives us strength and guidance to get through those difficult times.
In 2 Timothy 4:16-17, the Apostle Paul, when he was in prison for the final time, wrote: “At my first defense, no one came to my support, but everyone deserted me.... But the Lord stood at my side and gave me strength.”
In his book, “The Dance of Hope,” Bill Frey tells of a blind student named John whom he tutored at the University of Colorado in 1951. One day Bill asked John how he became blind. The sightless student described an accident that happened in his teenage years. The tragedy took not just his sight, but also his hope.
John told Bill, “I was bitter and angry with God for letting it happen, and I took my anger out on everyone around me. I felt that since I had no future, I wouldn’t lift a finger on my own behalf — let others wait on me. I shut my bedroom door and refused to come out except for meals.”
The story surprised Bill, because obviously a change had occurred. John no longer displayed bitterness or anger. What brought that change?
John traced the change to a challenge from his father. His dad was tired of the pity-party and ready for his son to get on with life. He reminded the boy of the impending winter and told him to mount the storm windows. “Do the work before I get home or else,” his dad insisted, slamming the door on the way out.
John reacted with anger. Muttering and cursing all the way to the garage, he found the windows, stepladder, and tools and went to work. “They’ll be sorry when I fall off my ladder and break my neck.” But he didn’t fall. Little by little, he groped his way around the house and finished the chore.
The assignment achieved his dad’s goal: John reluctantly realized he could still work and began to reconstruct his life. Years later he said he learned something else about that day: “I later discovered that at no time during the day had my father ever been more than four or five feet from my side.”
You see, John’s father had not deserted him in his time of trial. He was right there with him the whole time. God does not promise us exemption from pain or sorrow, but he promises his continued sustaining presence through it all.
A third promise the Lord gives us is his promise of hope for tomorrow.
Our world is floundering without much hope for the future. Crime, disease, threats of nuclear war, chemical addition, and illegitimacy are problems that seem to have no human solution. But Christian people have a bright hope for tomorrow. One day Jesus Christ is going to come again.
And when He returns to this world, wrongs will be made right; every injustice will be rectified; the righteous will be vindicated; vengeance will be dealt out to whom vengeance is due; the humble will be exalted; the proud will be humbled; and every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. And He will establish righteousness and peace for ever and ever.
Whether we’re alive when he returns or whether he calls us home before his return, we have this promise: that when we die, we will go to live with him eternally. That promise brings us hope even in the face of death.
Some of you have already experienced what’s probably the saddest day of your life. Someone has come to you and said, “I’m sorry, he’s dead,” or, “She’s gone, and you won’t see them ever again.” But for the Christian that’s not the whole truth, because Jesus promised in John 11:25-26 that “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.”
Because of that promise, there is hope for the future. Because of that promise, we have not yet experienced the happiest day of our life. The happiest day, the most hopeful day for the future, is going to come when we walk through the valley of the shadow of death and we meet Jesus Christ.
He will embrace us and say, “Come and enter your master’s happiness.” And we will look over his shoulder and we’ll see and say, “There’s my dad. There’s my child. There’s my friend.” And we will embrace. And God will wipe away all tears from our eyes, and there will be no more pain, or sorrow, or death — for all those former things will have passed away.
Let this Christmas be a reminder to you that God keeps his promises. God kept his promises in the past by sending his Son into the world just as he promised he would through the Old Testament prophets, and God will keep his promises to you in the future. He has promised to forgive your sins, to have a continued presence in your life, and to provide you eternal life in heaven.
Christmas is not just a celebration of what God did in the past. It is celebration of all that God will do in the future. This Christmas season, may the knowledge that God keeps his promises bring you peace, joy, and hope.