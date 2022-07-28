...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Nearly $1,500 was recently raised at the Edenton Steamers “Christmas in July” event earlier this month.
The event, now in its sixth iteration, brings together the Clams with Jolly Old St. Nick himself, in an effort to raise money for local clients of Meals on Wheels.
Held Monday, July 11, one-day-late due to a rain postponement, the celebration continued as planned and was a festive success, raising more money than in 2021.
Members of the community who showed up to the game with their own donations to Meals on Wheels, received free admission.
“This year was very special as we honored some of our volunteers who have been with our program for over ten years,” Santa Claus told The Chowan Herald. “We were able to recognize Kaye Winslow, a volunteer coordinator with our program for over thirteen years and Karen Utt, who has volunteered with us for over fifteen years.”
Santa also met with kids and Steamers fans alike, snapping a few photos. The summer heat did little to stop St. Nick from suiting up in his classic red and white.
“All in all, the event was a success, even after a rainout forcibly postponed it,” Santa said. “Edenton is a beautiful town at Christmas, and it was a beautiful Christmas in July.”