Editor’s note: The following is a sermon delivered on Palm Sunday by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.
In Matthew 27:54 we read that “When the centurion and those with him who were guarding Jesus saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified, and exclaimed, ‘Surely he was the Son of God!’”
Let me ask you: When is the last time you felt the earth quake under your feet? Or better yet, within your very soul? Seriously, when was the last time you had your world rocked by the Almighty?
Today marks the beginning of Holy Week, starting with the triumphal entry of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on the back of a colt (the fold of a donkey) and culminating with his body being laid to rest in a borrowed tomb. Holy Week is full of highs and lows. But truthfully, mostly lows.
You know, for as long as I can remember, every Palm/Passion Sunday has included today’s text in some form or fashion: be it a call to worship, a prayer, a song or the reading of the Scripture from any number of translations. You might say it is a staple when it comes to our Palm/Passion Sunday morning worship experience. And yet with the passing of each year, I believe it is God’s intention we catch a glimpse of something new.
Such has been the case for me this past week in my meditating and cogitating on the text for this sermon, particularly as it relates to verse 54: “When the centurion and those with him who were guarding Jesus saw the earthquake and all that had happened, they were terrified, and exclaimed, ‘Surely he was the Son of God!’”
Can you imagine what it must have been like for the Roman centurion (and the others) to realize that they had had a hand in the demise of the very one who had come to save them? Certainly they did more than see the earthquake and all that had happened that day. I mean, surely they felt their very souls had been rocked.
You know, so often we want to bypass the Passion of Christ. And why is this? Because we, like the centurion and others, don’t want to come face to face with our role in the demise of our Lord or how we continue to betray him, even today with our words and actions.
No, we want to go from the Parade of Palms and the singing of “Hosanna, Laud Hosanna,” to the Easter Parade and the singing of “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today.” But here’s the thing: it doesn’t work that way — not for you, not for me, not for others.
We must endure the pain of Christ’s Passion. We must meditate and cogitate on the betrayal of Judas; the “fixed” trial; the flogging of Jesus’ body; the crown of thorns placed upon his head; Peter’s denial; the hammering of nails into Christ’s hands and feet; his hanging between two common thieves; the words inscribed on a wooden plank, “King of the Jews”; the sound of intense weeping and wailing, especially that of his mother; Jesus’ last words, “It is finished”; and the piercing of his side, just to make absolutely certain he was dead. You know, any one of these images alone should make us drop to our knees.
But think about it: We did this. Humankind did this to our Lord. From Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden to you and me sitting in the pews, we did this. Our sin did this to our beloved Christ.
Now, let that sink in. It hurts, doesn’t it? It hurts our hearts, the very place God desires and deserves to dwell. But as I have reminded us many times over, love and hate cannot occupy the same space at the same time.
God recognized this in the very first book of the Bible. And it’s in the Old Testament that we see God initiating His reconciling work, first with the first family and then with everyone else over hundreds and hundreds of years thereafter. He continued to do so until he concluded it was necessary to step down out of heaven and give us the gift of himself in the person of Jesus, someone who was not only fully human, but fully divine as well. But not only that, God also gave us freewill to choose where our love and loyalty lie.
Obviously from what we read in the Gospels, some choose to follow Christ, while others choose to continue down the slippery slope of sin. And again, in an effort to reconcile humankind to himself, God did the unthinkable. He willingly gave himself up for us in the person of Jesus. Christ would become the atoning sacrifice for humankind’s sin.
And sacrifice he did, even to the point where he would pray in the Garden of Gethsemane: “Lord, not my will, but yours be done.”
Can you fathom the anguish of the Father? Can you fathom the anguish of the Son? Knowing such a sacrifice would be the only way to save mankind but at the same time also knowing there would be those who would reject the gift — the gift of eternal life?
Surely there would be those who would experience profound regret for their decision. I mean, is this not what we hear coming out of the mouth of the centurion in verse 54, when he exclaims, “Surely he was the Son of God!?”
As much as we might wish to bypass Christ’s Passion, we simply cannot. We cannot afford to forget the lengths our Heavenly Father went to reconcile us to himself. God gave up his one and only Son so that whoever believes in him would not perish, but have eternal life.
As one who seeks to be in a relationship with Christ and commit their life to his teaching, no one (and I mean no one) can take a detour around each and every day of Holy Week and expect to reach the empty tomb or hear the Son of God call out ones name as he called out Mary’s in the garden.
For only then will we feel our soul rocked by the Almighty; only then will we be like the Roman centurion who said, “Surely he was the Son of God!”