...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Church News: Berea to host annual All Wrapped Up craft, vendor show Saturday
Good Works Community Church will give away Thanksgiving meal boxes on a first come, first served basis at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, today from noon to 3 p.m. The meals are part of the church’s Let’s Give Thanks campaign. Contact: 252-404-9088.
All Wrapped Up
The EDGE Class at Berea Baptist Church in Elizabeth City will host its annual “All Wrapped Up” craft and vendor show today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owl Feed Ya! and Mr. Joe’s Fun Foods will be the food vendors.
Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church will observe the Feast of St. Andrew during its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday by hosting a Kirkin O’ The Tartan service. The church is inviting parishioners and community members of Scottish descent to attend the service that will feature a blessing of the tartans. Kilts, skirts, sashes and other traditional Scottish attire is encouraged.
‘Song of Wonder’
The Albemarle Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, will perform its annual Christmas concerts, “Song of Wonder,” Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.