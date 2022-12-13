Up River Friends Meeting will host a Christmas concert featuring Amy Shreve Friday at 7 p.m. Shreve, a singer, songwriter and harpist, will be joined by her husband/producer, Gary Wixtrom. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be taken. Up River Friends is located at 523 Up River Road, Belvidere.
Edenton Baptist
Edenton Baptist Church will host its Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 200 South Granville St., Edenton. The church choir, joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, will present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.
Countryside Church
Cathy Roberts will perform a free “Come Celebrate” concert at Countryside Church of Christ at 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, Sunday at 4 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host a concert by the Safe Haven Quartet of Lebanon, N.C., at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Contact: 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 252-335-4198.